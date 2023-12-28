The Real Reason Everyone Wears Crocs In Idiocracy Is Hilarious

Depending on who you ask, Mike Judge's "Idiocracy" is either a moderately enjoyable comedy from the mid-2000s or a terrifying dystopian movie that's perfect to watch now. The film centers on Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson), a man of average intelligence who ends up in the distant future after a military experiment gone wrong. As everyone else is extremely stupid, only Joe can solve their societal problems. Future society's lack of intelligence is demonstrated in various ways, such as Costco having a law school and many people wearing Crocs.

The tough shoes littered with holes have become somewhat iconic, but Crocs' presence in "Idiocracy" wasn't meant to be a commentary on people who wear them. In a 2016 interview for Fast Company, Judge explained how the shoes came into the film. "Our wardrobe person was looking for ways to make the budget work. And Crocs were not out in the world yet," he said. "They were just a small startup at the time. We shot in 2004, so no one was wearing Crocs. And she showed me these things, and I thought, 'Oh those are great, just stupid plastic shoes.'"

Ultimately, the "Idiocracy" Crocs were a cost-cutting measure because the shoes hadn't caught on yet. But between filming in 2004 and the movie's release in 2006, they became a cultural sensation, so their inclusion in the comedy seemed like an additional joke on where the world was heading.