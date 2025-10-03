Good Boy Ending Explained: Does The Dog Die?

Contains spoilers for "Good Boy"

When the first trailer for "Good Boy" dropped, the internet had precisely one question on its mind: Does the dog make it out alive? Google searches for "does the dog die Good Boy" jumped by 2,000% following the trailer release, and it makes sense. The entire premise of the movie revolves around a dog named Indy (playing himself) and his human, Todd (Shane Jensen), going to an abandoned farm all on their own when mysterious things start occurring.

No one wants to see a dog die in a movie, horror or otherwise. It's funny because you can have as many humans as you want meet gruesome ends and most viewers will be okay with that, but if a dog so much as gets a scratch, then people riot. The protagonists of horror movies often fail to make it out alive, and "Good Boy" is very much Indy's movie, hence the widespread viewer hesitation here.

"Good Boy" has been a resounding success for director Ben Leonberg, Indy's real owner. Critics have been raving about it, with Looper's own review of "Good Boy" calling it "a genuinely moving tale about the love between a dog and its owner." But, even though we now definitively know what happens to the dog, there are still some questions lingering when the credits roll on "Good Boy." Read on for our explainer of the film's ending.