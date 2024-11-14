The Entire Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Leaks Explained

Some bad news from Hell has surfaced — as the headline suggests, Amazon Studio's popular streaming series "Hazbin Hotel," which is set in a fictional Hell, has recently had many elements of its second season illegally leaked online way ahead of its release.

"Hazbin Hotel" is an animated musical series set in the fiery depths of Hell. In the show's version of Judeo-Christian mythology, Hell periodically gets overrun with souls and supposedly needs to be purged by Heaven to keep the population down, with angels literally genociding demons to oblivion. The show follows Satan's surprisingly optimistic daughter Charlie Morningstar (voiced by Erika Henningsen), a pale, skeletal-looking demon in a red pantsuit who is trying to set up a hotel — the eponymous Hazbin Hotel — as a way to redeem lost souls in Hell so that they can escape the periodic genocide from Heaven.

Charlie is joined in her hopeful — and possibly naive — mission by the show's cast, some of whom may sound familiar. She's aided by her badass demon girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz); a surly bartender who looks like a cat with wings wearing a top hat, Husk (Keith David); a tiny, one-eyed maid named Niffty (Kimiko Glenn) who is obsessed with stabbing things; and the hotel's financier, Alastor (Amir Talai), the powerful "Radio Demon" with a distorted, old-timey voice. Charlie's first client is the foul-mouthed, drug-addled, and sexually-promiscuous former porn star Angel Dust (Blake Roman), and if Charlie's hotel can succeed in making the infamously unrepentant Angel Dust turn over a new leaf, maybe she can prove to Heaven that demons have the capacity to change and deserve second chances rather than purging.