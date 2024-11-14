The Entire Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Leaks Explained
Some bad news from Hell has surfaced — as the headline suggests, Amazon Studio's popular streaming series "Hazbin Hotel," which is set in a fictional Hell, has recently had many elements of its second season illegally leaked online way ahead of its release.
"Hazbin Hotel" is an animated musical series set in the fiery depths of Hell. In the show's version of Judeo-Christian mythology, Hell periodically gets overrun with souls and supposedly needs to be purged by Heaven to keep the population down, with angels literally genociding demons to oblivion. The show follows Satan's surprisingly optimistic daughter Charlie Morningstar (voiced by Erika Henningsen), a pale, skeletal-looking demon in a red pantsuit who is trying to set up a hotel — the eponymous Hazbin Hotel — as a way to redeem lost souls in Hell so that they can escape the periodic genocide from Heaven.
Charlie is joined in her hopeful — and possibly naive — mission by the show's cast, some of whom may sound familiar. She's aided by her badass demon girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz); a surly bartender who looks like a cat with wings wearing a top hat, Husk (Keith David); a tiny, one-eyed maid named Niffty (Kimiko Glenn) who is obsessed with stabbing things; and the hotel's financier, Alastor (Amir Talai), the powerful "Radio Demon" with a distorted, old-timey voice. Charlie's first client is the foul-mouthed, drug-addled, and sexually-promiscuous former porn star Angel Dust (Blake Roman), and if Charlie's hotel can succeed in making the infamously unrepentant Angel Dust turn over a new leaf, maybe she can prove to Heaven that demons have the capacity to change and deserve second chances rather than purging.
Heaven before Hell
The series began as a 30-minute pilot created independently by animator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medranon. The "Hazbin Hotel" pilot was uploaded to view for free on YouTube in 2019 and became an instant success due to its smooth animation, unique character designs, and crude, clever humor. It was basically a well-produced, R-rated version of a classic '90s Cartoon Network or Nickelodeon show, and viewers ate it up, leading to millions in views practically overnight. This even led to a spin-off series of shorts from Vivziepop called "Helluva Boss," which is also set in Hell.
Eventually, Vivziepop was contracted by A24 to produce a full-fledged animated series of "Hazbin Hotel," only this time with the backing of a major studio behind her. And, after years of prolonged development, the streaming series (which did make some changes from the original pilot) debuted on Amazon Prime on January 19, 2024. Already a success, the Amazon Prime version of "Hazbin Hotel" surpassed expectations, and a second season was quickly greenlit. It is set to return to Amazon Prime, according to the creator, sometime in 2025 or, possibly, 2026.
How did this happen?
Unfortunately, as alluded to earlier, many elements of the second season were recently leaked and spread online via social media. This includes scripts, new artwork, storyboards, early animatics, and — worst of all — the entirety of the second episode. Now, obviously, we won't divulge the leaked information and accidentally spoil the show for fans who haven't already been exposed to them. Suffice it to say, the reveals are pretty in-depth, so be warned if you're a fan of the show — especially if you plan on discussing "Hazbin Hotel" on Reddit, TikTok, or most other public forums.
So how did this happen? Multiple production studios are usually involved in creating shows like this, and, apparently, there was a data breach at one of the companies that had a hand in producing several episodes from "Hazbin Hotel" Season 2. It's unclear if the alleged hacker initiated the initial breach, but it's how they were able to obtain all the information they leaked nonetheless. Worse, there were later attempts to sell these leaked assets to the highest bidder through Telegram.
The Aftermath
The perpetrator of the leak was allegedly a well-known hacker who had illegally obtained unreleased materials from other shows to sell in the past as well. This time, the hacker was caught because they were reportedly using their personal bank account for transactions. They are now rumored to be on the hook for around $100,000 in fines for their crimes.
Despite all the leaks, it appears that Vivziepop won't be changing any of the upcoming storylines. In fact, Gooseworx — one of the "Hazbin Hotel" composers — stated on Tumblr that despite this and other potential leaks, the production will "not [be] changing anything about the story." This is probably the right move for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the amount of time, money, and labor it would take to do so. Furthermore, when writers diverge from their original plots due to fan speculation, it rarely goes well.
So that's where the story stands as of now, and, hopefully, no other leaks will emerge before Season 2 debuts. Either way, be hella careful out there, "Hazbin" fans, and if you need a refresher, check out Looper's analysis of what happens in Season 1's final episode.