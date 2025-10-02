5 Best TV Shows Like Netflix's House Of Guinness

"Outrageous" takes a peek into the lives of real members of the British aristocracy, dramatizing the events surrounding the Mitford family during the 1930s. The six Mitford sisters — the daughters of David Freeman-Mitford, 2nd Baron Redesdale — became well-known at the time for their high-society shenanigans and divisive decisions.

Nancy (played by Bessie Carter in the show) ended up becoming an author, though her work was constantly being overshadowed by her sisters and their political views, particularly Diana (Joanna Vanderham) and Unity (Shannon Watson). Diana will be of particular interest to fans of "House of Guinness" — she married Bryan Guinness, an aristocrat, poet, and heir to part of the Guinness fortune. She later made headlines by having an affair with Sir Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists. Unity followed her sister into the world of fascism and even moved to Nazi Germany where she became part of Adolf Hitler's inner circle.

Jessica (Zoe Brough), meanwhile, was a staunch communist who actually fought against the fascists during the Spanish Civil War and later moved to the United States where she became a journalist and, eventually, a pop star, fronting the band Decca & The Dectones. It would all seem totally outrageous if it wasn't true, something that can also be said about "House of Guinness." Considering the similar themes and the Mitfords' link to the famous brewing family, "Outrageous" is a must-watch for fans of "House of Guinness." It's without a doubt one of the best shows currently streaming on BritBox.