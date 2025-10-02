5 Best TV Shows Like Netflix's House Of Guinness
They conquered the brewing world, but it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to put Guinness on the map, much of which is dramatized in Netflix's hit historical series "House of Guinness." The show begins with the death of Benjamin Guinness and follows his four adult children as they attempt to live up to the Guinness name and keep the family's successful brewery business heading in the right direction amid local backlash against Benjamin's ties to England. Tensions boil over during his funeral and his offspring quickly realize that running a brewery empire from Ireland during the mid-1800s is no simple task.
The Netflix show was fermented into being by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, who helped bring an idea from real-life Guinness heiress Ivana Lowell to life. All eight episodes of the first season were made available for streaming on September 25, 2025, scoring positive reviews on both sides of the pond. If you've already binged the series and you're thirsty for more scandalous family sagas that will keep you on the edge of your seat, here are five more epic shows that tell gripping tales of privilege and class just like "House of Guinness."
Outrageous
"Outrageous" takes a peek into the lives of real members of the British aristocracy, dramatizing the events surrounding the Mitford family during the 1930s. The six Mitford sisters — the daughters of David Freeman-Mitford, 2nd Baron Redesdale — became well-known at the time for their high-society shenanigans and divisive decisions.
Nancy (played by Bessie Carter in the show) ended up becoming an author, though her work was constantly being overshadowed by her sisters and their political views, particularly Diana (Joanna Vanderham) and Unity (Shannon Watson). Diana will be of particular interest to fans of "House of Guinness" — she married Bryan Guinness, an aristocrat, poet, and heir to part of the Guinness fortune. She later made headlines by having an affair with Sir Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists. Unity followed her sister into the world of fascism and even moved to Nazi Germany where she became part of Adolf Hitler's inner circle.
Jessica (Zoe Brough), meanwhile, was a staunch communist who actually fought against the fascists during the Spanish Civil War and later moved to the United States where she became a journalist and, eventually, a pop star, fronting the band Decca & The Dectones. It would all seem totally outrageous if it wasn't true, something that can also be said about "House of Guinness." Considering the similar themes and the Mitfords' link to the famous brewing family, "Outrageous" is a must-watch for fans of "House of Guinness." It's without a doubt one of the best shows currently streaming on BritBox.
The Gilded Age
If you love "House of Guinness" but you're looking for something set in the United States, then this is the show for you. The Russell family in "The Gilded Age" may not be real, but they definitely go through plenty of family drama, much of it a result of their newfound fortune. The HBO show takes place in New York during the late 1800s, a time when newly rich families were clashing with the established old money elite. "The Gilded Age" shows how snobbery impacted the marriages of the children of these nouveau riche clans, and how their shaking up of the social order sometimes resulted in total disaster.
Our window into this world is Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), who comes from the well-established Rhijn-Brook family. They live on 61st Street near Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side, and so do the Russells. Marian finds herself caught between the clashing families when she begins a relationship with Larry Russell, a Harvard graduate who is keen to climb the social ladder. This well-acted and critically acclaimed show ticks a lot of boxes for fans of "House of Guinness," and with three seasons and counting to consume, there's never been a better time to jump on the bandwagon.
Downton Abbey
Without "Downtown Abbey," there would be no "House of Guinness." Ivana Lowell revealed to the BBC that the idea for the show came to her when she and a few others sat down to watch the period drama during a Guinness family gathering. "Our family history was a lot juicier and more interesting than this — plus it was all true," she said. After returning to her home in New York, she wrote a 20-page treatment. Eventually, Steven Knight got involved and the wheels were put into motion on the series that would become "House of Guinness." Knowing this makes "Downtown Abbey" a more enjoyable watch for "House of Guinness" fans who otherwise may not have been drawn to the beloved period drama.
The "Downton Abbey" timeline begins in the early 1900s. The central figures are Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), his American wife Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), and their three daughters — the eternally scandalous Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), the ever awkward Lady Edith Crawley (Laura Carmichael), and the politically conscious Lady Sybil Crawley (Jessica Brown Findlay). Robert's mother Violet (played brilliantly by Maggie Smith in one of her best roles) is without a doubt the most iconic character, always well-equipped with a bon mot. There's just as much drama among the mansion's staff, which is part of what makes "Downtown Abbey" such an engaging experience.
The Tudors
Another critically acclaimed historical family drama with some real pedigree behind it, "The Tudors" turns the life of Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) into a juicy tale of love and betrayal. Filled with top-notch acting and passionate stories, the show traces Henry's life from his early reign to his middle-aged death. The first early seasons deal with his choice to leave his devout wife Katherine of Aragon (Maria Doyle Kennedy) for the vivacious and strong-willed Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer), which causes a schism between Catholics and the newly-created Protestant faith.
Unfortunately for Henry, his hope that Anne will be the solution to his quest for a son is a false hope. The rest of his six wives soon take their place, and his three surviving children are left to grapple with their place in the line of succession, as well as their father's legacy. It's a well-known story, though some creative liberties are taken with the Showtime series in order to make it more suitable for television. It's a lot saucier than you might think based on the premise, which often made things awkward for the cast, including a young Henry Cavill — in fact, working on the show contributed to Cavill's hatred of shooting sex scenes.
The Crown
If the Guinness family are brewing royalty, what about a show that documents the lives of actual royals? "The Crown" is the ultimate family drama, chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947 to the early 2000s. She's portrayed by three actresses — Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton — during different time periods, each of whom brought something unique to this most special of roles.
As the longest-serving British monarch of all time, Elizabeth II lived through some turbulent times, both on the global stage and behind closed doors. Yes, there are some things that "The Crown" gets wrong about the true story of the Windsor clan, but the Netflix series hits all the major beats, including the shocking and tragic death of Princess Diana. The setting may be different to "House of Guinness," but the levels of family drama are just as high and the performances just as compelling.