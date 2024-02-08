Why Henry Cavill Doesn't Enjoy Shooting Sex Scenes

Henry Cavill has been seen as a sex symbol for the better part of the last decade, but that doesn't necessarily mean he enjoys shooting the more risque scenes in films and television. The actor opened up about the subject on a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast with Josh Horowitz, and it sounds like he sees them as largely superfluous to the overall experience.

"I don't understand them –- I'm not a fan," Cavill explained. "I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they're overused these days." The actor has been involved in erotic scenes for "The Tudors" and "The Witcher," just to name a couple of examples, and he went on to emphasize why he doesn't really dig these moments.

"It's when you have a sense where you're going, 'Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?'" Cavill said. "And that's when you start to get more uncomfortable, and you're thinking, 'There's not a performance here, there's not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.'"