Is The Russell House In The Gilded Age Real?

With its second season currently underway, HBO's "The Gilded Age" continues to dazzle the eye with its depiction of Old New York opulence. Set in the 1880s, the series explores the tenuous balance between old-money New Yorkers and the newly rich as they navigate the dicey waters of high society. And as fans of the series know, said balance is largely viewed through the not-so-neighborly relations between the old money Brook family and the new money Russells, with part of the tension arising due to the Russell homestead arguably being the more posh of the two.

In fact, the Russell House is the very picture of old money charm and new money swagger, with the family doing all they can to convince the established aristocracy they are every bit their equal. While such houses absolutely existed in New York circa the late 1880s, it seems the Russell House was not actually one of them. Indeed, according to Curbed scribe Diana Budds, neither the lavish Russell House nor the more subdued Brook home were ever part of the actual New York City landscape.

As Budds writes, the Russell home is actually a set that was constructed in Old Bethpage, New York, specifically for the HBO production. So too was the neighboring Brook house, with "The Gilded Age" production designer Bob Shaw confirming that the entire corner had to be fabricated in part because "there was no way we were going to find a practical location for that."