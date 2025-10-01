5 Best Action Comedy Movies Like Love Hurts

In trying to market it as a romantic movie for couples to see together on Valentine's Day, "Love Hurts" was given an ill-advised release in February 2025. That botched marketing decision turned the movie into one of the biggest box office bombs of 2025. Luckily, it's been doing well since it arrived on streaming, and deservedly so. Ke Huy Quan stars as Marvin Gamble, a mild-mannered real estate agent who thought he had left behind his former life as a ruthless hitman. But things get complicated when Rose (Ariana DeBose), a figure from the old days, comes back into the picture — along with his long-buried feelings for her.

"Love Hurts" is a clever mix of rom-com and action comedy — with the action featuring a healthy dose of the kind of brutal, stylish, one-man-army fight scenes that have been all the rage since "John Wick." Obviously, fans of Ke Huy Quan and action comedies will want to see "Everything Everywhere All at Once" next, in the unlikely event that they haven't already. After that, we've got a few other movies to recommend that will appeal to anyone who appreciates the way "Love Hurts" mixes satisfying action with comedic elements and a dash of romance.