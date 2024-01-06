The Entire Chicago Med Timeline Explained
The third series in the "One Chicago" franchise, "Chicago Med" looks at a different side of Chicago's first responders, centering on the men and women of the fictional Gaffney Medical Center. The cast is led by Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, S. Epatha Merkerson as Chief Sharon Goodwin, and Oliver Platt as psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Charles, who were first introduced in a backdoor pilot episode of "Chicago Fire" just months before the series debuted officially in fall 2012.
Since its launch, "Chicago Med" has been one of the most thrilling medical dramas in recent memory, with nail-biting suspense and harrowing stories of survival as the staff work tirelessly to save lives. In its decade-plus on the air, we've seen doctors, nurses, and paramedics come and go, while dramatic developments in and around Chicago Med have unfolded that leave audiences on the edge of their seats week after week. From its show-stopping crossovers with "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," and even "Law & Order," the series has never failed to deliver some of the most gripping television on the air.
Now, we're taking a look back, from the beginning to the latest episodes, to offer up a primer on the "Chicago Med" saga. So settle into the waiting room and get ready for a diagnosis, because this is the complete "Chicago Med" timeline explained.
Grace under fire
The first season of "Chicago Med" spun out of the "Chicago Fire" episode "I Am the Apocalypse," kicking off with the opening of an all-new emergency department at the city's Gaffney Medical Center. There we meet a mix of veteran staff and fresh-faced newcomers including Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto), Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), Nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), psychiatrist Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo), and Nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta). The staff is immediately pushed to the brink with a series of compounding crises as we learn about their troubles, personally and professionally.
Dr. Ethan Choi, we discover, is dealing with PTSD from his years in the military, having served in Baghdad as a Navy medic, and he's forced to confront the issue for the first time. But his experiences also help him in cases involving other veterans, most notably a former serviceman whose diagnosis doesn't add up. Season 1 also features the show's first multi-series crossover episode "Malignant," the first time all three "One Chicago" shows got together for a single story. Will Halstead, meanwhile, is sued for saving a patient's life after reviving a dying woman against the wishes of her "do not resuscitate" order.
The year was capped off with the show's first shocking death, as Dr. Downey (Gregg Henry) loses his life to liver cancer. It was a stark reminder that even in the relatively safe confines of Gaffney, nobody is safe from the writers' axe.
Family matters
"Chicago Med" got off to a hot start, but Season 2 upped the ante by delving deeper into the family troubles of the cast, most notably Dr. Daniel Charles. It's then that we meet Charles' daughter Robin (Mekia Cox), who arrives at Gaffney as an epidemiologist. It's not long before Robin makes things uncomfortable for him, first because she begins dating Dr. Rhodes, and later due to her increasingly disturbing behavior that leads to a psychiatric stay.
Robin Charles isn't the only addition to Gaffney, though, as Dr. Latham (Ato Essandoh) arrives to stir the pot, butting heads with the staff. The biggest stories, though, are focused on family and relationships, with Choi and Manning now involved and finding it hard to work together professionally. But as their romance blossoms, Chief Goodwin deals with the challenges of a difficult divorce and Nurse Sexton discovers that she's pregnant, which complicates her ongoing tuberculosis treatment.
In another corner of the hospital, Dr. Jeff Clarke (Jeff Hephner) arrives as a fourth-year medical student after leaving Firehouse 51 over on "Chicago Fire." When he turns up, it causes almost instant problems for Choi when Clark and Manning seem to have some kind of romantic connection. That's not the only love in the air, though, because Dr. Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) is also struck by Cupid's arrow, with Dr. Reese the object of his affection — though Reese doesn't return his feelings.
Healing and recoveries
With sparks flying all over the hospital, Season 3 kicks things up a notch with Manning and Halstead finally getting together officially, the beginning of one of the show's biggest and most important romances. At the same time, though, another coupling starts causing problems, as Ethan and April's budding relationship interferes with their professional lives. It's not just the tension between them when they work together on a case, but the fact that they initially try to keep their romance a secret.
The junior year of "Chicago Med" also sees Robin return from rehab. At first, things seem like they're going well, but it's not long before her troubles resurface, with side effects from her medication leading to erratic behavior. Eventually, her problems lead to a breakdown in her relationship with Rhodes, and when her paranoia becomes too much to handle, Robin leaves not just the hospital, but Chicago entirely. Though heartbroken, Rhodes is already receiving attention from another member of the staff, Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling).
Charles faces his own issues after he's shot in a deadly incident outside Gaffney. Now a key witness in the trial of a violent criminal, Charles struggles with his role in the case when the shooter is killed while behind bars. Elsewhere, Lockwood finds herself in hot water with the hospital's disciplinary committee, and Reese reconnects with her estranged father only to discover that he's hiding a sinister secret.
Hello and goodbye
Following the departure of Dr. Robin Charles, "Chicago Med" went on a goodbye spree, with multiple characters heading for the exits. The most emotional goodbye is the death of Pat Halstead, the father of Dr. Halstead and Detective Jay Halstead of "Chicago P.D." That it comes on the heels of Will's engagement to Dr. Manning makes it even more emotional. But the season actually kicks off in the wake of the discovery that Reese's estranged father has been manipulating her. And when it's revealed that he may be a killer, too, Reese is forced to leave the hospital to deal with the fallout.
It's not just goodbyes, though, because just as Reese is leaving, the show greets a new recurring cast member, Gwen Garrett (Heather Headley), the hospital's new Chief Operating Officer. Almost immediately, Garrett's arrival creates problems, particularly with Chief Goodwin, who seems to be doing everything in her power to undermine the newly installed COO. And one immediate result of their feud is the firing of Dr. Stohl (Eddie Jemison).
Outside of the personal drama, the biggest status quo shift at Gaffney involves the radical new surgery unit known as the Hybrid Operating Room. Using the latest in state-of-the-art technology, the Hybrid OR is inspired by real-life developments in hospital tech, including a robotic X-ray machine. Not everyone at Chicago Med is sold on the new operating room — with COO Garrett almost stopping its implementation — but it winds up being a stepping stone to something even more revolutionary later in the series.
Trouble's a-brewing
Initially, the relationship between Dr. Connor Rhodes and Dr. Ava Bekker is a one-sided flirtation, with Bekker coming on strong, but Rhodes not reciprocating. The two even have something of an antagonistic relationship early on, but after Rhodes' father Cornelius (D.W. Moffett) begins pursuing Bekker, it leads to a bizarre quasi-love triangle of sorts that only ends when Cornelius dies under mysterious circumstances.
In a tragic turn of events, though, Connor's repeated rejections — even in the face of his father's passing — push Bekker over the edge. When Dr. Latham gets suspicious of Bekker, he runs his own investigation into Cornelius' death and discovers that Bekker had poisoned Connor's father in a deranged attempt to win his love. And when her secret is exposed, Bekker dies by suicide, shocking Connor and the staff in what remains one of the most jaw-dropping twists in the history of "Chicago Med."
All the while, Halstead is caught with an illegal firearm, and Manning isn't happy — refusing to marry him unless he ditches it. Halstead finds himself in even more trouble when it's stolen from his car, leading her to break off their engagement. But as their romance ends, another begins, with Charles remarrying his first wife Caroline (Paula Newsome), who returns to Chicago to be treated for a serious illness.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Marred by tragedy
Production of Season 5 of "Chicago Med" was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still squeezed out a full 20 episodes, and it delivered high drama, too. Unfortunately, much of that drama revolved around some of the most grim stories the series ever saw. It begins with the resignation of Dr. Connor Rhodes, who can't cope with Bekker's suicide after learning she'd murdered his father, and he departs the series after the season premiere, rocking the cast once again.
But the show quickly pivots to introduce actor Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, an Iranian-born trauma surgeon whose relationship with the staff gets off on the wrong foot. But Marcel soon proves himself when he uncovers evidence that Dr. Manning's new boyfriend, Phillip Davis (Ian Harding), has coerced her into an engagement — a revelation that ends their relationship. But this season isn't all about interpersonal drama — it's also marred by multiple tragedies.
First, Lockwood deals with a devastating cancer diagnosis and must endure a difficult treatment while trying to keep her illness hidden from the rest of the staff. And while Charles begins his new life with Caroline, her own terminal diagnosis looms like a shadow over their new relationship, with both knowing they might not have much time together. Just as the Charles' are getting reacquainted, though, an outbreak of a rare form of flesh-eating bacteria grips the city in an epic crossover that brings "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." into the mix.
Face up to the facts
It always seems like "Chicago Med" goes back and forth between tragic stories and romance, and that's never more true than in Season 5. Not long after finding a new love with his first wife, Charles says goodbye to his wife Caroline, who dies from cancer with even the dedicated staff of "Chicago Med" unable to save her.
On the flip side, Dr. Choi and Nurse Sexton take their romance to the next level when they begin talking about the possibility of having children together. That development is a huge storyline because it becomes a real issue for April when she learns that she might not be able to conceive, forcing the pair to reevaluate their future. They hit a major roadblock when April kisses another man in a moment of weakness and can't live with the guilt, coming clean in an admission that all but ends their relationship.
The newly-appointed Dr. Marcel, who already came to blows with Choi, faces his own crisis when a pair of New Orleans cops arrive and place him under arrest. Newly surfaced evidence implicates Marcel in a cold murder case as the ghosts from his past resurface to haunt him. Thankfully for the doc, the investigation exposes the killer as a man who'd received his bone marrow donation, and he's cleared of all suspicion thanks to the diligent efforts of Manning. But in the process, we also learn that Marcel once had a baby who died of leukemia.
The pandemic takes a toll
While Season 5 had production delays due to COVID-19, it's Season 6 that sees the pandemic itself playing a major role in the story, as it was hard to not incorporate the real-life events into a series set at a medical hospital. Several episodes addressed the pandemic head-on, with members of the staff contracting COVID-19. Some stories also dealt with patients who are leery of hospitals — afraid of being exposed to the disease — contrasted with uninformed skeptics who don't trust scientifically proven, life-saving vaccines.
COVID-19 isn't the only issue the staff of Chicago Med is dealing with, though. There's new tension between Choi and Halstead after Choi receives a promotion. We are also introduced to a new cast member: Steven Weber ("Wings") as Dr. Dean Archer, who arrives facing a serious struggle with PTSD. And therapy also plays a major role in the story of Dr. Charles, who is still trying to recover from the death of his wife.
Another major storyline involves Dr. Halstead, who finds it difficult to get donors for an important clinical trial. But when he finally does, complications arise and he resorts to pushing his ethical boundaries to make it work, while he also suspects that Dr. Manning — whose mother is struck with a potentially fatal heart condition — may have stolen some of his trial medication. If true, it could have serious repercussions not just for Manning and Halstead, but for the fate of the trial. The season ends with another goodbye, as Nurse April Sexton decides to leave Chicago Med to go back to school to become a full-fledged doctor.
Investigations
Every year "Chicago Med" reinvents its cast, and Season 7 is no different. It begins without longtime star Yaya DaCosta after Sexton left Chicago, and in the season opener, Torrey DeVitto — who plays Dr. Natalie Manning and was one of the show's original cast members — departs the series. After Halstead catches Manning stealing trial medication to help her mother, there's no choice but to let her go, though Will does allow her to keep using the life-saving medicine. In the Season 7 premiere, the disgraced Dr. Manning and her son Owen (Ari Morgan) leave the Windy City, and it's the last we've seen of her since.
With both Sexton and Manning gone, we meet two new arrivals, with pediatric physician Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) and Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristen Hager) joining the show, while Steven Weber becomes a series regular as Dr. Dean Archer. COVID-19 continues to plague the hospital, with vaccines proving a problem for skeptical patients and the staff forced to deal with the fallout of a cultural climate that has politicized public health amid a global pandemic.
Actor Michael Rady joins the series in the recurring role of critical care specialist Dr. Cooper, arriving at the hospital and immediately arousing suspicion for his aggressive support of a new technology called Vas-COM. Though they've used it for some time, his advocacy of Vas-COM in situations where other doctors feel it unnecessary sparks a season-long investigation by Halstead that culminates in the FBI arresting Cooper for rampant corruption.
One too many scandals
Facing the aftereffects of the Vas-COM scandal, the staff of the hospital may have thought things would settle down, but that's far from the case. Season 8 doubles down on scandals, with police arriving at Gaffney to look into reports of illegally obtained medications after tainted drugs are discovered. Dr. Marcel, meanwhile, has to handle a situation with the media over an incident where he saved the life of a train conductor during a deadly derailment underground.
Season 8 sees April Sexton return briefly, guest-starring in a story that has her reunite with Dr. Choi. The pair reignite their relationship and finally tie the knot, much to the surprise of many of the hospital staff. Sadly, for fans at least, their nuptials lead to the exit of Dr. Choi, who decides to start his married life by leaving the hospital and joining his new wife on a mission to start a new mobile clinic designed to deliver medical services to impoverished communities in Chicago.
At the same time, Dr. Vanessa Taylor (Asjha Cooper) — a recurring character since Season 6 — also leaves Chicago Med, headed to the Philippines after receiving an exciting job offer. Dr. Archer's own medical issues finally come to a head, too, with a grim diagnosis forcing his hand to finally get the help he needs.
Artificial Intelligence hits the hospital
One of the most controversial storylines in the latest season of "Chicago Med" involved a cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology that evolved out of the Hybrid OR. Known as "O.R. 2.0," it was capable of using advanced A.I. to diagnose illnesses and recommend treatments, and even though it offered the staff a new and potentially more efficient means of treating patients, it was met with skepticism from some of the staff. In addition, doctors aren't happy with how the OR's backers — including powerful tech CEO and inventor Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) — want to control its use.
While OR 2.0 proves itself in a handful of life-saving procedures, the staff's concerns are validated when one case is botched and a patient dies. While Dayton wants media attention for his innovation and bullies the staff to get more use out of 2.0, it puts him at odds with the staff who only want to help their patients. As Dayton's overzealousness and need for power get out of hand, Dayton himself volunteers to be 2.0's next patient, even live-streaming his own surgery.
But when Dr. Halstead discovers that Dayton deleted critical data that proved 2.0's problems, things finally come to a head, and it's Halstead who decides to try and stop him. Facing such rampant corruption, Halstead exposes the new system's weakness, though he has to break the rules to do it. This leads to Halstead ultimately resigning from his position over the scandal, and walking away from Chicago Med for good.