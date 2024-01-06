The Entire Chicago Med Timeline Explained

The third series in the "One Chicago" franchise, "Chicago Med" looks at a different side of Chicago's first responders, centering on the men and women of the fictional Gaffney Medical Center. The cast is led by Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, S. Epatha Merkerson as Chief Sharon Goodwin, and Oliver Platt as psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Charles, who were first introduced in a backdoor pilot episode of "Chicago Fire" just months before the series debuted officially in fall 2012.

Since its launch, "Chicago Med" has been one of the most thrilling medical dramas in recent memory, with nail-biting suspense and harrowing stories of survival as the staff work tirelessly to save lives. In its decade-plus on the air, we've seen doctors, nurses, and paramedics come and go, while dramatic developments in and around Chicago Med have unfolded that leave audiences on the edge of their seats week after week. From its show-stopping crossovers with "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," and even "Law & Order," the series has never failed to deliver some of the most gripping television on the air.

Now, we're taking a look back, from the beginning to the latest episodes, to offer up a primer on the "Chicago Med" saga. So settle into the waiting room and get ready for a diagnosis, because this is the complete "Chicago Med" timeline explained.