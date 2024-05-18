Chicago Med Season 12 Episode 9 Pulled The Trigger On The Wrong Couple
Contains Spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 12, Episode 9 — "Get By With a Little Help From My Friends"
After a full season of flirtation, newbie doc Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and veteran Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) finally locked lips during Episode 9. Sparked off by the couple sharing their scars over their sad childhoods, and the realization they like themselves and each other, flaws and all, the buss is quick but passionate. But there's a big problem with the pairing — many fans would rather see Asher with fellow doctor Dean Archer (Steven Weber).
"I'm a Dean and Hannah fan and I'm quite disappointed that there were [barely] scenes between them this season ... Instead, they pair these two ... Why? Because they fit the profile of a 'hollywood couple'?" asked u/TeamHarcher, who adds that they feel Asher is more herself around Archer versus Ripley. "Their chemistry feels forced and outside of their looks I don't see their appeal as a couple. It feels like a really superficial and uncreative pairing," said u/Emily_Felley. Still, other fans are still hopeful that the twosome will find a way to be together. "I still think Dean and Hannah is the long-game romance. But the age difference is probably something they're still worried over probably," opined u/bravetailor, who thinks the fact Archer is much older than Asher might be an issue.
While some fans might not see any hope at the end of the road for Archer and Asher — and still others prefer Asher and Ripley together — the showrunner for "Chicago Med" has strongly hinted that there may be a triangle in the characters' futures.
There may be a triangle afoot
Fear not, Archer and Asher fans — there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. According to a February interview with co-showrunner Diane Frolov published by TVLine, the three-way tension between Archer, Asher, and Ripley might result in a triangle. "She's going to continue to be very close to Archer. That's still going to be going forward."
"Friendships can turn into romantic relationships," agreed co-showrunner Andrew Schneider, "I think they both have feelings, but they're very sublimated."
But what about now that Ripley and Asher have kissed? "Archer can't but help feel a little jealous, but he wouldn't show it because he's generous," said Frolov. She added that Archer has a new relationship of his own brewing with Margo (Beth Lacke), the head of the rehabilitation faculty where his son, Sean (Luigi Sottile), is staying.
Of course, Archer hasn't always been a fan favorite — fans found him to be downright annoying when he was first introduced. And they haven't always been into his interactions with Asher – fans have previously had mixed feelings about how Archer reacted to her attempt at getting him a new kidney. And yet many of them found themselves shipping the characters from Season 8 onward. it will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out between these characters — and which character ultimately wins Hannah Asher's heart and that of the audience.