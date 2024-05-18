Chicago Med Season 12 Episode 9 Pulled The Trigger On The Wrong Couple

Contains Spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 12, Episode 9 — "Get By With a Little Help From My Friends"

After a full season of flirtation, newbie doc Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and veteran Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) finally locked lips during Episode 9. Sparked off by the couple sharing their scars over their sad childhoods, and the realization they like themselves and each other, flaws and all, the buss is quick but passionate. But there's a big problem with the pairing — many fans would rather see Asher with fellow doctor Dean Archer (Steven Weber).

"I'm a Dean and Hannah fan and I'm quite disappointed that there were [barely] scenes between them this season ... Instead, they pair these two ... Why? Because they fit the profile of a 'hollywood couple'?" asked u/TeamHarcher, who adds that they feel Asher is more herself around Archer versus Ripley. "Their chemistry feels forced and outside of their looks I don't see their appeal as a couple. It feels like a really superficial and uncreative pairing," said u/Emily_Felley. Still, other fans are still hopeful that the twosome will find a way to be together. "I still think Dean and Hannah is the long-game romance. But the age difference is probably something they're still worried over probably," opined u/bravetailor, who thinks the fact Archer is much older than Asher might be an issue.

While some fans might not see any hope at the end of the road for Archer and Asher — and still others prefer Asher and Ripley together — the showrunner for "Chicago Med" has strongly hinted that there may be a triangle in the characters' futures.