Few revenge movies are as visceral and upsetting as Park Chan-wook's "Oldboy." Adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name, the 2003 film centers on a South Korean businessman, Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), who is imprisoned in a hotel room for 15 years without explanation. When he's finally set free, he seeks answers from his former captors, although he soon learns that some truths are best left hidden.

With its graphic violence and disturbing content, "Oldboy" was one of the forbearers of extreme Asian action and horror, and the film became famous for its single shot hallway fight sequence and shocking twist ending. Such was its impact that a string of imitators followed — including a 2013 reboot that felt almost like an insult to the original – yet only a handful of movies can match the raw power of "Oldboy."

Brimming with invention and originality, "Oldboy" was a fresh take on the revenge film, one of the oldest and most reliable of movie genres. Like the best revenge flicks, it tapped into the animalistic urge to avenge wrongdoing with carnage, satisfying a bloodlust that lurks within us all. At the same time, it exposed the futility of vigilante justice, showing that an eye for an eye (or, in this case, a tongue for a tongue) will only leave the whole world blind. For anyone brave enough to watch, here are the 12 best revenge movies like "Oldboy."