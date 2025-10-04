12 Best Shows Like High Potential

This article contains discussion of addiction.

On one level, "High Potential" is a return to classic TV procedurals, bringing back a case-of-the-week format while also focusing on a season-long mystery — but truthfully, the success of ABC's hit series rests on the shoulders of one Kaitlin Olson. An incredibly funny and gifted comedic actress who got her start on a low-budget FXX show that's now one of the longest-running TV shows in modern history (more on that shortly), Olson's knack for timing and quick, snappy line readings helps her "High Potential" protagonist Morgan Gillory, a former cleaning lady with a photographic memory who ends up becoming a special consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department thanks to her surprise crime-solving skills.

Based on the French-Belgian series "HPI," which stands for Haut potentiel intellectuel, the American take on "High Potential" utilizes Olson perfectly alongside other TV show veterans like Daniel Sunjata (everything from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" to "Grey's Anatomy" to "Rescue Me") and Judy Reyes (beloved as Carla Espinosa on Scrubs). Like the original, "High Potential" watches Morgan solve a new crime in every episode, typically flanked by Sunjata's detective and her defacto partner Adam Karadec, while she juggles being a single mother to three kids. So what other TV shows should you check out if you love "High Potential?" Here are some great options.