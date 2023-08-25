Law & Order: SVU - 5 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Olivia Benson

Playing Olivia Benson has been an incredibly personal journey for Mariska Hargitay, and after reading so many scripts about violent sexual assaults and miscarriages of justice, the actress was driven to create a foundation that could help victims in real life. She did so with the Joyful Heart Foundation, whose website notes that its mission statement is to "transform society's response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors' healing, and end this violence forever." The Joyful Heart Foundation also came about after Hargitay received letters from real-life victims telling her their character had helped them as they recover from their own trauma, so she took her influence and set out to do some good in the world.

Another way that Hargitay has put her money where her mouth is is to speak out about the massive backlogs of untested rape kits in police stations across the country. In an op-ed for CNN in 2018, Hargitay was direct and unequivocal about the fact that these tests need to be run to hold rapists accountable and provide victims with closure. Regarding the sheer numbers and the fact that some rape kits are thrown out to "make room," Hargitay wrote, "That is an outrageous, shameful level of disregard, and the system that makes it possible must change. Just as the backlog is a reflection of how we regard sexual assault and its victims in this country, the individual actions and decisions by law enforcement are the outcome of deeply entrenched societal attitudes that make those actions and decisions possible. Those attitudes must be dismantled."