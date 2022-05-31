This Is The Last Thing The Flight Attendant Fans Wanted To Hear From Kaley Cuoco

Speaking to People Magazine in wake of the Season 2 finale, Kaley Cuoco explained that she isn't exactly on board for another season of "The Flight Attendant," at least not anytime soon. The actor's reasoning is quite simple: she doesn't feel there are many more fresh directions in which to take the series.

"I mean, we've done so much this season," Cuoco said. "Even in the eight episodes, we've done so much story that I'm thinking, Well, what could we do next? So it's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two ..." Now, that doesn't mean that the cabin door is officially closed on the series. Describing how she feels personally about coming back if the circumstances were right, Cuoco said, "I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended."

Furthermore, the star also admitted that the decision to bring the show back for Season 3 isn't entirely in her hands. "There's definitely interest in doing a third season," Cuoco revealed. "I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought." However, as far as her feelings are concerned, the actor said, "I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

If there is a glimmer of hope for fans of the series, it is that Cuoco's decision to step back appears to be non-binding. Considering the popularity of "The Flight Attendant," and the fact that, as Cuoco pointed out to People, there are plenty of examples of shows taking lengthy breaks between seasons, there is still reason to hope that Cassie will be flying the friendly skies at some point in the future.