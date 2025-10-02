How Chicago Fire Season 14's Premiere Deals With The Show's Cast Exodus

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 14, Episode 1 — "Kicking Down Doors."

As it enters its 14th season, "Chicago Fire" is once again in the position of having to replace several important actors who are in the midst of departing the show. As it stands, Daniel Kyri's Darren Ritter, Jake Lockett's Sam Carver, and Michael Bradway's Jack Damon are all slated to leave the series this season. But it looks like only Ritter's exit is going to be pulling much narrative attention, at least for the first few episodes.

During "Kicking Down Doors," Darren Ritter's boyfriend, Dwayne (Samuel B. Jackson) — who moved to New York City during Season 13 — fails to meet him for a prearranged Skype meeting. He asks Mouch (Christian Stolte) to call his wife Trudy (Amy Morton) and pull files to find out what's up. It turns out that Dwayne was shot on duty and is now in the hospital. Darren flies out to be with him at his hospital bedside, and Dwayne is clearly moved that he made the effort. This gives the show narrative space to have Darren move to New York to be with Dwayne, a story which will apparently stretch out over Season 14's first few episodes. But as for our missing firefighters, little is mentioned of them.