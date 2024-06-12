Chicago Fire Season 13: Jake Lockett May Have Confirmed Carver's Status

In case you were worried that Sam Carver (Jake Lockett of "Hawaii Five-O") was set to storm his way out of the lives of his Engine 51 teammates, it looks like the actor has confirmed that his character will be back with the crew full time when "Chicago Fire" reconvenes for Season 13.

In an Instagram video posted in June, Lockett showed off footage of himself on the golf course, hanging out with Joe Minoso, who plays Joe Cruz. The jokey short sees them getting photobombed by former fellow cast member Alberto Rosende, and features a caption that reads, "when you and your buddy are enjoying a game of golf and then remember you're on rival firehouse apparatuses on TV."

The use of present tense in the post definitely hints that Carver and Lockett aren't done with the show. And it's a good thing he isn't done with the series yet because Season 12 left Sam in quite a pickle.