The Real Reason Daniel Kyri And Jake Lockett Left Chicago Fire

The One Chicago world continues to be a revolving door of departures and entrances, and the two most recent cuts to the cast of "Chicago Fire" seem to be driven by one thing — an attempt at trimming the show's budget. The series, along with "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D.," has not yet been renewed by NBC for the 2025-2026 season, and reducing each program's large ensemble cast seems to be essential to getting the green light.

That's why Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett will be leaving the program should it snag a Season 14. Even worse: many other series veterans might either exit the show or see reduced action to benefit those shrinking wallets. Kyri's Darren Ritter is one of a very few openly gay "Chicago Fire" characters; he's been with the series since Season 7 and had developed a Three Musketeers-like friendship and business partnership with the already-departed Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and series stalwart Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

Lockett has been taming flames as Sam Carver since Season 11. Just promoted to series regular status during Season 13, he's been part of the show's ongoing quest to fill the hole left behind by the departure of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). Sam and Violet had entered into a romance but it was haunted by the memory of her late, lamented boyfriend Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), which tossed stumbling blocks between them. While Darren has been present — although mainly in the background of Season 13 — Sam is already long gone.