Why Jack Damon Actor Michael Bradway Left Chicago Fire

"Chicago Fire" has had terrible luck keeping its cast together over the past few seasons, and another actor is officially heading for the exit. Michael Bradway, who played Jack Damon on the show, has announced his departure from the series ahead of Season 14.

Bradway is departing the show because he's scored a role in "Every Year After," Prime Video's upcoming series adaptation of romance novelist Carly Fortune's "Every Summer After," which will apparently chronicle the events that take place in her popular Barry's Bay books. Bradway has been cast as Charlie, younger brother of Sam (Matt Cornett), whose romance with Percy (Sadie Soverall) is the core of the first book. Charlie's own romance happens in Fortune's most recent tome, "One Golden Summer."

While "Chicago Fire" would reportedly be happy to have Bradway back as a guest during Season 14, this still leaves the show in a major lurch. Ever since the Season 12 departure of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), the show hasn't been able to find a handsome male firefighter who works as the show's new romantic lead. With Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) officially and happily wed to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), there aren't many singletons about. Here's why Bradway's departure is such a blow to "Chicago Fire" — and why he's not the only actor departing the drama during Season 14.