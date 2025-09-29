Before Spaceballs 2, Rick Moranis Reprised His Dark Helmet Role In A Beloved Sitcom

After decades away from the screen, Rick Moranis will be returning to play Dark Helmet in "Spaceballs 2." But did you know he actually reprised the role on "The Goldbergs" back in 2018? While Moranis didn't physically play the character (that was left to a stuntman), he voiced Dark Helmet in Season 5's "Spaceballs," in which young Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) does battle with the villain during a dream sequence. Adam is coping with backlash after his attempt at crafting a Mel Brooks fanclub at school ends up being misconstrued as satirical commentary. He just wants to talk about Dark Helmet, and even crafts an identical costume. But that leads him to have a nightmare about his fictional foe.

In a fine tribute to one of the best spoof movies of all time, a credit-crawl dream sequence sees Dark Helmet and Adam have a duel that ultimately breaks up when the script for "Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money" falls out of the villain's cape. Adam vows to help produce the movie, a reference to the real-life Adam F. Goldberg's wish for a follow-up. "I truly think Rick Moranis gave the most underrated and brilliant comedic performance in any '80s movie as Dark Helmet," Goldberg said at the time (via USA Today). "I've been a lifelong fan of his work and became obsessed with having him reprise the role on my show. As an added bonus, maybe this even gets 'Spaceballs' back in the conversation, and I can get my dream of helping make a sequel!"