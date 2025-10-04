15 Best Movies Like Insidious

To this day, James Wan's "Insidious" remains one scary movie. It's not only the way in which Wan and company utilize convincing practical effects, an ominous score, and a suffocating environment to terrifying success. It's also in the personable and relatable story that chills to the bone. There's also a strong thread about Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Rose Byrne) fighting to save the soul of their son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), who finds his consciousness drifting around in the darkest corner of the spirit realm known as "The Further." How do they save their boy and bring him back home? And what's the Lambert family's eerie connection to this astral plane?

While "Insidious" has had its fair share of prequels and sequels (with even more to come), there are also many other films like it. So, if your watchlist looks a little bare right now, prepare to fill it up with an onslaught of spooky treats. Here are the best movies like "Insidious."