Why We're Worried About It: Welcome To Derry

Have you ever wondered what Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård) got up to before it met the Loser's Club? "It: Welcome to Derry" is a prequel series that takes place in 1962, 27 years before the events of the 2017 film "It: Chapter One," and trailers for the program have shown off some hauntingly familiar sights. Too familiar, if we're honest about it — and that has us worried.

The wall pasted with "missing" posters, the children being exposed to their fears in a crowded movie theater, even the costumed arm emerging from a cloudy, red-shadowed haze — it's nothing new under the sun after both parts of the big screen iteration of "It" exposed everything anyone might possibly want explained about Pennywise. We already know what it can do as a character, what the limits of its powers are, and what its motivation is. What on earth can "Welcome to Derry" show us but a rehash in which another group of brave kids puts the clown in the deep freeze for 27 years before it rises to feed again in the 1980s?

Even worse, we know that this group of kids won't be completely successful no matter what they do. Either they'll all die at Pennywise's hands, or they'll simply knock him back into his coma somehow. How can "Welcome to Derry" bring anything new to the table? Perhaps by taking a page out of the playbook of another series set within the Stephen King universe.