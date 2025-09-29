Why Mayim Bialik's Blossom Won't Get A Modern-Day Reboot
It looks like there's a reason for getting all depressed, after all. It seems that "The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik was hoping to get a revival of her earlier sitcom, the '90s favorite "Blossom," off the ground. However, rights holder Disney apparently isn't interested enough to pick up the series. In a post on her Substack, Mayim Bialik Breakdown, the actor chronicled her attempt at getting the new show off the ground.
According to Bialik, "Blossom" creator Don Reo came up with an idea for a story that caught up with Blossom and the rest of the cast decades later. "Don wrote a draft in one sitting. He said it just flowed out of him," she explained. "It wasn't writing so much as it was receiving. He found our characters exactly where many of us find ourselves — funny, lost, wandering, meandering, and torn. The script is beautiful." The Mouse House was reportedly keen on the idea, so what happened?
Unfortunately, Bialik didn't have time for the revival, as she was busy with her show "Call Me Kat" and her hosting duties for "Jeopardy!" By the time her schedule was clear enough, Disney execs had apparently changed their minds. "For no particular reason we were told 'no,'" she said (via Entertainment Weekly). "We asked for the rights so that we could let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later. We were told Disney reserves the rights in case they ever want to do a reboot of 'Blossom.'"
Bialik wants a Blossom reboot, but Disney doesn't
The idea of a "Blossom" reboot is one that greatly interests Mayim Bialik. Even if she wouldn't be able to play the character, she thinks it's a good time to bring Blossom Russo and her interesting group of friends back to the screen. However, she believes the reboot should be more serious than the original show. "We're hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom," she told Vanity Fair. "We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters — a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic — to see them in a whole new way."
The way she describes it, the reboot would be in the style of "Bel-Air," the Peacock drama based on the '90s Will Smith sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Sadly, it seems that Disney isn't interested in this idea, either. According to Bialik, the Mouse House is making a big mistake. "While it is possible no one wants a 'Blossom' reboot, I'm pretty certain Disney got this one wrong," she wrote on her Substack, adding that she's devastated about the modern "Blossom" reboot not being greenlit. "We loved this possibility with all that we have and we are so so sorry we couldn't get it to happen." It's a tough blow to take, but she's overcome worse — Mayim Bialik has had a tragic life.