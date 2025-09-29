Why Mayim Bialik's Blossom Won't Get A Modern-Day Reboot

It looks like there's a reason for getting all depressed, after all. It seems that "The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik was hoping to get a revival of her earlier sitcom, the '90s favorite "Blossom," off the ground. However, rights holder Disney apparently isn't interested enough to pick up the series. In a post on her Substack, Mayim Bialik Breakdown, the actor chronicled her attempt at getting the new show off the ground.

According to Bialik, "Blossom" creator Don Reo came up with an idea for a story that caught up with Blossom and the rest of the cast decades later. "Don wrote a draft in one sitting. He said it just flowed out of him," she explained. "It wasn't writing so much as it was receiving. He found our characters exactly where many of us find ourselves — funny, lost, wandering, meandering, and torn. The script is beautiful." The Mouse House was reportedly keen on the idea, so what happened?

Unfortunately, Bialik didn't have time for the revival, as she was busy with her show "Call Me Kat" and her hosting duties for "Jeopardy!" By the time her schedule was clear enough, Disney execs had apparently changed their minds. "For no particular reason we were told 'no,'" she said (via Entertainment Weekly). "We asked for the rights so that we could let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later. We were told Disney reserves the rights in case they ever want to do a reboot of 'Blossom.'"