The Tragic True Story Of Mayim Bialik

"The Big Bang Theory" was undoubtedly a great experience for Mayim Bialik. It not only made her a household name around the country, turning her into a valuable and desirable television star, but it also made her a lot of money. In fact, by the time the show ended in 2019, she was earning $450,000 an episode. However, that doesn't mean her time on the series was always positive. In her own podcast, "Bialik Breakdown," the actor spoke about her difficulty dealing with anxiety while filming "The Big Bang Theory."

Speaking to co-star Kevin Sussman, Bialik said, "With acting stuff, my level of anxiety surrounding performing is very, very high. It's a high level of anxiety." Despite taking precautions and undergoing treatments such as therapy, the anxiety that she suffered during shoots was debilitating and often stopped her from being able to perform.

"I've had this a handful of times when working on 'Big Bang Theory' when there was a certain way they wanted a line delivered, and I was like, 'Oh okay, I got that. I'll do that in the next take,'" she continued. "And I do it, but it's still not right. And sometimes it's like the audience isn't laughing, you know it's not funny."