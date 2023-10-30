The Tragic True Story Of Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik first came to the public's attention as a child, appearing in a series of television shows and movies. In 1990, she was cast in the lead role of the sitcom "Blossom," appearing in 114 episodes over the course of five seasons. After returning to mainstream television permanently in 2010, she was able to land the role of Amy Farrah Fowler in "The Big Bang Theory," starring as Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) love interest. She has since worked on various film and television projects and also became a permanent host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
Like many child stars, life has not been entirely easy or straightforward for Bialik. However, most of the trauma and tragedy that she has suffered derives not from her early years as an actor but from more recent times when she was an adult. Whether it's controversies stirred up by her public remarks or disasters that led to devastating consequences, Bialik has had more than her fair share of tragic events and hardships during her life.
She had anxiety while filming The Big Bang Theory
"The Big Bang Theory" was undoubtedly a great experience for Mayim Bialik. It not only made her a household name around the country, turning her into a valuable and desirable television star, but it also made her a lot of money. In fact, by the time the show ended in 2019, she was earning $450,000 an episode. However, that doesn't mean her time on the series was always positive. In her own podcast, "Bialik Breakdown," the actor spoke about her difficulty dealing with anxiety while filming "The Big Bang Theory."
Speaking to co-star Kevin Sussman, Bialik said, "With acting stuff, my level of anxiety surrounding performing is very, very high. It's a high level of anxiety." Despite taking precautions and undergoing treatments such as therapy, the anxiety that she suffered during shoots was debilitating and often stopped her from being able to perform.
"I've had this a handful of times when working on 'Big Bang Theory' when there was a certain way they wanted a line delivered, and I was like, 'Oh okay, I got that. I'll do that in the next take,'" she continued. "And I do it, but it's still not right. And sometimes it's like the audience isn't laughing, you know it's not funny."
Bialik was involved in a serious car accident
2012 was an important year for Mayim Bialik. She began to receive widespread recognition for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory" and was even nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. However, it was also a tough year in her personal life, with the actor being involved in a serious car accident that left her with a severely injured hand.
The incident itself was significant enough to require attendance by paramedics and firefighters, with Bialik telling Vanity Fair that it was a "devastating, tragic accident, which could have ended up much worse." Her maimed hand didn't stop her from getting straight back to work, though, and she returned to the set of "The Big Bang Theory" as soon as she was allowed to by medical staff. "It's a testament to how much I love my job," Bialik said in the same interview. "Because I went right back to work. Jim Parsons and Melissa Rauch are my buddies, and I wanted to be with my buddies."
Illness made filming a difficult scene even harder
One specific moment from her time on "The Big Bang Theory" stands out for Mayim Bialik as particularly painful to film. Although Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Bialik's character Amy became one of television's most popular couples, the pair were certainly unconventional, and it was unclear whether they would actually ever get married. That's exactly what happened at the end of Season 11, when the two tied the knot after years of "will they or won't they" storylines.
Marriages are supposed to be a celebration of love, and weddings a happy occasion. What fans saw on screen reflected that, yet things were not so thrilling behind the scenes. Speaking in a blog post on Grok Nation, the actor explained that posing as a joyful bride was difficult because she had recently separated from her own husband. She said, "As a divorced woman, it's hard to revisit that moment and those decisions."
But it wasn't only her own romantic history that made shooting the wedding scene difficult. Bialik also revealed that she suffered from several infections around the same time that forced her to take a step back from physical activity and work. These illnesses, which required antibiotics to treat, ultimately led to her gaining weight and feeling unattractive, saying: "Even though everyone said I looked beautiful, I didn't feel completely beautiful."
The actor found out her co-star died in an upsetting way
Following her successful stint on "The Big Bang Theory," Mayim Bialik had a starring role in the Fox sitcom "Call Me Kat." Based on a British comedy known as "Miranda," it tells the story of a 39-year-old woman who quits teaching to open up a cat café as she tries to find happiness. Among the rest of the cast were Swoosie Kurtz as Kat's mother Sheila, Kyla Pratt as waitress Randi, and head chef Phil, played by Leslie Jordan.
Jordan, a celebrated comedian and actor, died on October 24, 2022. According to reports, he was on his way to the set of the show for filming when his car collided with a building in Hollywood, due to a medical episode that was later described as a "sudden cardiac dysfunction." Jordan was 67 years old at the time of his death, which shocked his fans and co-stars.
Speaking on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Bialik confirmed that the cast and crew for "Call Me Kat" found out about his death while on the set. "It was a sudden thing. We were all at work and waiting for him to show up at work, so it was very, very, very complicated, you know, to have the whole crew there and the whole cast," she said.
She had to protect herself from sexual harassment
The last decade has brought the sexual abuse and exploitation of women in Hollywood into focus, shining a light on a massive problem within the television and movie industries. The issue came to the public's attention more prominently in 2017, when the Harvey Weinstein scandal exposed just how widespread the problem was and led to the #MeToo movement, which spanned the entire globe.
Remarking on the disgraced producer in an op-ed article for The New York Times, Mayim Bialik confirmed that, despite being disgusted by his actions, she wasn't shocked to discover that a leading Hollywood figure would behave in such a way. Writing about her own experiences, the actor discussed seeing men in authority behave in similar ways and went on to add, "The fact that he may have abused his position of power does not surprise me in the least."
Feeling that she had to protect herself from sexual harassment in the workplace, Bialik detailed some of the ways that she worked to ensure that she would not be subjected to such behavior. "I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise," she said. "I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don't act flirtatiously with men as a policy."
She faced backlash for her New York Times op-ed
Mayim Bialik's New York Times op-ed led to a flurry of criticism from feminist groups and others on social media. The main point of contention surrounded her decision to avoid harassment by behaving in a conservative manner or dressing more modestly. "Having others celebrate your physical beauty is not the way to lead a meaningful life," she wrote.
The actor was clearly aware that the article may have been controversial, as she attempted to mitigate what she was saying and make it clear that she was still blaming men for their behavior. "In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want," she said. "But our world isn't perfect. Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can't be naïve about the culture we live in."
Many people quickly criticized Bialik, pointing out that sexual desire is not the only motive behind this kind of harassment, with predators wanting power and control more than anything else. Others were offended that the actor seemed to be implying that women had some responsibility for the way abusers acted. Just a few days later, Bialik apologized for the hurt she had caused with her op-ed, although only after initially saying that her words had been twisted beyond their intended meaning.
During her career, she has had an eating disorder
In 2021, Mayim Bialik opened up for the first time about the fact that she has an eating disorder. Talking to author Glennon Doyle on her podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," the actor spoke about her experiences with anorexia and binge eating. Inspired to talk about her eating disorders by Doyle, Bialik went into detail about having to cope with overeating and heavily restricting her diet. "This is the first time I've ever talked about it," she said. "Because people are like, 'Well, why are you so overweight?' Well, because I'm a compulsive overeater in addition to being an anorexic and restricter."
During the conversation, it became clear that the eating disorders may have originated in the fact that Bialik has faced a lot of pressure about her weight because of her career in acting, where there are expectations about an actor's size and shape — particularly a woman's. Later in the discussion, Bialik confirmed that she had been in recovery for two years after seeking help for the eating disorders that she suffered with "for years." This included cutting out caffeine and alcohol as she attempted to improve her own mental health.
Obsessive-compulsive disorder has been a big part of her life
Eating disorders are not the only mental health condition that Mayim Bialik has had to deal with throughout her life. The actor also has obsessive-compulsive disorder, a condition that the U.K.'s National Health Service describes as a "person having obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors." This can mean anything from focusing on unpleasant images and thoughts that cause anxiety to feeling the need to repeat behaviors over and over again. Due to the fact that many people feel embarrassed by OCD, a large proportion of people with the condition do not seek help or get any form of treatment.
Speaking about OCD on Instagram, Bialik said that the condition is not just about liking things to be a certain way or being a control freak, but rather a way to alleviate anxiety. She explained, "The compulsions are typically actions that are done to expel the anxiety from the obsessions." These obsessions can be any form of intrusive thought that typically revolves around her questioning herself and believing she has done something wrong. The actor also posted a video on social media to address the intrusive thoughts she has due to OCD and how they affect her daily life.
Bialik and her ex-husband divorced after almost a decade
Before reaching the age of 30, Mayim Bialik married businessman Mike Stone in 2003. The pair met while studying at UCLA, with Mike even converting to Judaism so that they could marry. They were wed in Pasadena with a Jewish ceremony and a Victorian theme, where the actor wore a vintage wedding dress. Over the course of the next decade Stone and Bialik had two sons, although the relationship eventually broke down. After nine years of marriage, Bialik revealed that the pair had decided to divorce.
Acknowledging that divorce is "terribly sad, painful and incomprehensible" for any children (via USA Today), Bialik announced that the priority for the former couple was their two sons. With that in mind, the two have remained on somewhat friendly terms. In 2018, while going through another painful breakup, Bialik outlined how she and Stone had spent Thanksgiving together for the sake of the children. This was despite the situation being awkward as Stone was living with his new girlfriend at the time. Bialik wrote on her Grok Nation site (via People) that it was "our first time doing this kind of meal together and I would be lying if I didn't say I was nervous."
She struggles to buy herself nice things
"The Big Bang Theory" brought Mayim Bialik financial security and the knowledge that she would remain in demand as a television star. You might think all of that would allow the actor to splurge and treat herself to something nice every now and again. That's not the case, however, with Bialik revealing that she struggles to buy anything for herself despite being able to spend cash on gifts for her friends and family.
Writing on Grok Nation, Bialik recalled a time immediately after the end of "The Big Bang Theory" when she set out to purchase some expensive jewelry to mark the occasion and remind her of the time she spent on the show. But this was not something she was used to doing and the whole experience was uncomfortable for her. "I simultaneously felt caught off guard and under pressure," Bialik said. "I had never considered buying something expensive to commemorate the end of the show."
Eventually, she settled on buying a few items of jewelry that were not expensive and also bought much fancier presents for some of the most important people in her life. "I don't know that I got over my hesitation or distaste for buying myself fancy things. I still feel weird about it if I'm being perfectly honest," she admitted.
Bialik has been criticized for being inconsistent on Jeopardy
"Jeopardy!" is one of the most successful and long-running quiz shows in U.S. television history. Throughout much of its run, the show was hosted by Alex Trebek, who died in 2021 from pancreatic cancer. This led to a series of guest hosts replacing him on "Jeopardy!," including the likes of Mike Richards, Ken Jennings, and Mayim Bialik. By 2022, Bialik and Jennings had assumed the role of permanent hosts, alternating according to their schedules.
Bialik's time on "Jeopardy!" has not always been positive, though, and she has faced a lot of criticism from some fans of the show. While some of this is definitely due to misogyny, with TV game shows dominated by male hosts, there are some other factors at play. Bialik's critics have pointed out that she seemingly has inconsistent rules when it comes to asking contestants to clarify answers and a perceived unprofessional attitude where she gets too impressed with correct responses. Others have even claimed that she has made crucial mistakes by accepting wrong or partial answers.
Remarks on childbirth and parenting have led to outrage
Over the last few years, Mayim Bialik has been outspoken about various issues. These have included everything from mental health to family life, with the actor writing books, running a blog, and hosting a podcast to talk about these topics. While much of her content has been well-received, some of it has caused controversy, particularly her views on parenting and childbirth.
Speaking to Self magazine, Bialik espoused the positive aspects of natural births and noted that certain people sometimes look down upon C-sections. Her comment that "there are those among us who believe that if the baby can't survive a home labor, it is [okay] for it to pass peacefully" also caused outrage. Meanwhile, her thoughts about home births and hormonal birth control also drew criticism, as they were not based on scientific evidence or consensus. Also problematic for many was Bialik's advocacy for attachment parenting, such as encouraging parents to sleep in the same bed as their children — a practice that can lead to an increased risk of death for babies.
Her anti-vax stance has led to disapproval
Mayim Bialik has also proven controversial with her remarks about vaccines. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor revealed to People magazine that her family was "non-vaccinating" and that this decision was taken based on their own research and discussions with their pediatrician. Bialik later said in the same interview, "We've been happy with that decision." Around the same time, the actor also supported the work of Dr. Bob Sears, a figure who argues that parents should not be forced to vaccinate their children.
In more recent years, Bialik has taken a less controversial approach to vaccines when talking about them publicly. Keen to stress that she was not an anti-vaxxer, she confirmed that she would get the COVID-19 vaccine when it was available and that her children would also be vaccinated against the disease. Yet she still seems to harbor some skepticism of vaccines in general, telling Yahoo: "I have a lot of questions about the vaccine industry, as do a lot of people. I have a lot of questions about the profits involved."
She spent a year grieving the death of her father in 2015
Mayim Bialik was raised in New York by her Jewish parents and took an active role in her religion. While she was initially part of the Reform Jew movement, the actor now considers herself to be Modern Orthodox Jewish. It is this strong connection to her religion that meant that when her father died in 2015, she spent an entire year grieving him. "There's a year of grieving in traditional Judaism," Bialik told Yahoo Entertainment. "After that year, it's kind of like a veil lifts."
The grief didn't mean that she entirely stopped working or doing other things, but it did dominate her thinking during that time — especially because her father had been ill with a degenerative disease for some time. "Death is not difficult, but dying is," she later said. "There is nothing harder than nursing your parent as they die." Taking inspiration from these real-life events, Bialik created the film "As They Made Us," which starred Dustin Hoffman, Simon Helberg, and Dianna Agron.
