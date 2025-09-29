Who Is Captain Batel In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Although maintaining romantic relationships can prove challenging for Starfleet captains, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" seems to have found his ideal match in fellow commander Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano). Like her significant other, Captain Batel is a highly competent and respected captain of her own ship, the USS Cayuga, until its destruction at the hands of Star Trek's villainous predator race the Gorn in the Season 2 finale, "Hegemony." But as we learn at the end of Season 3, she was always destined to be the Beholder, an immortal being charged with guarding the Vezda prison on the old Q home world throughout all of eternity.

As seen in a brief onscreen graphic in "Hegemony," Batel first takes command of her starship in 2245. 15 years later, she is under consideration for promotion to commodore, ultimately getting passed over for the gig. In "Among the Lotus Eaters," she and Pike conclude that the Starfleet promotion snub was likely Vice Admiral Pasalk's (Graeme Somerville) political retaliation for Batel failing to successfully prosecute Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) after her appointment as judge advocate prosecutor in the first officer's court martial.

Although things turn around for the captain when the imminently retiring Pasalk offers her his own job as head of Starfleet Judicial in "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans," Batel ultimately gives up her human existence when she takes her place as the Beholder in the closing episode of Season 3, "New Life and New Civilizations."