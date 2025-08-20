Who Are The Gorn? The Star Trek Villains Explained

"Star Trek" is one of the most legendary and best sci-fi franchises of all time. Love it or not, everyone knows about the Enterprise, the holodeck, and the Vulcan nerve pinch. The same goes for its aliens, with the Klingons, Vulcans, and the Borg all firmly ensconced in the pop culture zeitgeist. But one of the most important alien races in "Trek" history has never garnered the same level of notoriety: the reptilian monsters known as the Gorn.

Appearing in just one episode of the original "Star Trek" series, "Arena," the initial Gorn — a stuntman in a very crude foam and rubber costume — looked pretty goofy, so perhaps that explains why they never became as famous as the Klingons. Within "Star Trek" fandom, though, the Gorn are one of the most notorious alien races, and "Arena" is among the most beloved episodes of the original series. Famously filmed on location at the Vazquez Rocks in California, the imagery of Captain Kirk scaling the pointed summit became iconic, even being referenced in the 1991 film, "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey."

Still, despite the Gorn being revered in sci-fi circles, until recently, really didn't know much about them. After all, outside of their first appearance, a cameo in an episode of the mostly forgotten "Star Trek: The Animated Series," and a bit part in one of the best episodes of the prequel series, "Enterprise," the Gorn weren't truly explored until "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" arrived in 2022. So if you wanted to know more about enigmatic reptilian creatures, we've put together this handy explainer.