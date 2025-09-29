10 Best Zoë Kravitz Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

There's something so delightful about the fact that Zoë Kravitz has played several different versions of Catwoman, deepening her connection to the DCU's alternate universe. In "The Lego Batman Movie" — which has a whole lot of fun with the Caped Crusader's long and storied history while building a compelling story about Batman (Will Arnett) and Robin (Michael Cera) trying to save Gotham City — she has a fun supporting part as a technologically-apt Catwoman included in The Joker's (Zach Galifianakis) rogue's gallery of villains.

Preceding her turn as Selina Kyle in 2022's "The Batman," the take on the character here is entirely different than the direction she went when preparing to play in the live-action movie. There's definitely a note of Eartha Kitt in her purring, and this bit of depth adds to this minor yet fun interpretation. It shows that the best voice you have is arguably your own.

The film itself centers on Bruce Wayne, who must learn how to accept partnership and teamwork as he adopts orphan Dick Grayson and faces down a revenge plot from The Joker, who can't stand that Batman thinks he's unimportant to his hero's journey.