The Right Way To Watch The Divergent Series In Order

Truthfully, the likelihood of any new entries in the "Divergent" franchise is really, really low. In fact, it's basically impossible. Shailene Woodley said that she thought the decrease in quality in the movies was so bad that she almost quit acting entirely. In a 2018 interview with Net-a-Porter, Woodley said she "wouldn't change the films for the world" but also said "Allegiant" made her rethink her whole career. "The last one was a bit of a hard experience for everyone, and that was really what made me think I need to have some human experiences outside of this industry and fall in love with acting again," Woodley said, citing her HBO series "Big Little Lies" as a project that made her fall back in love with acting.

Woodley's co-star Zoë Kravitz agreed; in a 2020 interview with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast, Kravitz said of the "Divergent" movies, "Those films, [with] all due respect, those weren't my favorite films that I've made, and I think as we went on, the story really kinda got lost and nobody really knew what we were doing anymore, and that makes it really hard. I'm happy to go wherever [as an actor], if I know what we're making and why, but once you lose sight of that, it becomes really hard." None of this indicates that there will ever be any future "Divergent" projects, and not only is the heyday of dystopian young-adult content basically in the rearview mirror, but the hit Lionsgate took on "Allegiant" probably means that no studio will ever try to revive this franchise again.

Maybe — just maybe — someone will try a remake at some point, but the only franchise to really survive the teen dystopian era of the 2010s is "The Hunger Games," which is still going strong (the prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" performed well critically and commercially, and a new book focused on the character Haymitch Abernathy is forthcoming). In any case, now you know that you want to start with "Divergent," follow that with "Insurgent," and conclude with "Allegiant," though unfortunately, the story arc of that movie remains unfinished.