The Only Recap You Need Before Marvel Zombies

The animated show "What If...?" introduced the undead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now they're going to get an entire series set after a super-powered zombie apocalypse in "Marvel Zombies." If you want to know more about this exciting project, watch the above video, which tracks the evolution of the "Marvel Zombies" world from its humble comic book origins to full-fledged series.

"Marvel Zombies" is the first series to spring from the "What If...?" franchise and it will also be the first MCU series to have a TV-MA rating, so it's history in the making. The show continues the story laid out in the episode "What If... Zombies?" and follows a band of survivors. They fight evil and try to save humanity under the relentless press of the ravenous — and superpowered — zombie horde.

The new series — which doesn't follow the "Marvel Zombies" comics — comes to Disney+ not long after "Eyes of Wakanda," another animated show that's also part of the MCU's Phase 6. "Eyes of Wakanda" split fans, but it went down very well with critics, earning a Certified Fresh 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Will "Marvel Zombies" go down just as well with the critics? We won't have to wait long to find out, as it's set to drop on September 24, 2025.