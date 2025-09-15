The Only Recap You Need Before Marvel Zombies
The animated show "What If...?" introduced the undead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now they're going to get an entire series set after a super-powered zombie apocalypse in "Marvel Zombies." If you want to know more about this exciting project, watch the above video, which tracks the evolution of the "Marvel Zombies" world from its humble comic book origins to full-fledged series.
"Marvel Zombies" is the first series to spring from the "What If...?" franchise and it will also be the first MCU series to have a TV-MA rating, so it's history in the making. The show continues the story laid out in the episode "What If... Zombies?" and follows a band of survivors. They fight evil and try to save humanity under the relentless press of the ravenous — and superpowered — zombie horde.
The new series — which doesn't follow the "Marvel Zombies" comics — comes to Disney+ not long after "Eyes of Wakanda," another animated show that's also part of the MCU's Phase 6. "Eyes of Wakanda" split fans, but it went down very well with critics, earning a Certified Fresh 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Will "Marvel Zombies" go down just as well with the critics? We won't have to wait long to find out, as it's set to drop on September 24, 2025.
Who will save us from our heroes?
"Marvel Zombies" will track both a group of survivors and a bunch of zombies as they battle one another. The survivors as the series begins include the New Avengers, Peter Parker, Kate Bishop, Riri Williams, Kamala Khan, Shang-Chi and Katy, and the preserved head of Scott Lang. On the zombie side of things we have Wanda Maximoff, Thanos, Okoye, and Captain Marvel. We'll also get a zombified Namor, who features prominently in the trailer.
All the characters will be voiced by their original MCU actors except for Peter Parker, who continues to be voiced by Hudson Thames of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" fame, and Zombie Okoye, who is voiced by Kenna Ramsey. The series will see the debut of Blade Knight, a combination of Blade and Moon Knight who has gained the favor of Khonshu. He'll be voiced by Todd Williams. That's a lot to pack into one miniseries, especially given that it has the shortest episode count of any Marvel Disney+ series so far with just four installments.
Our heroes know that the Soul Stone is the key to solving the zombie plague. The trouble is their enemies know about it, too, and their quest is complicated by the fact that the zombified Thanos is wielding a near-complete Infinity Gauntlet. Who will save us from our heroes? It's the question asked in the "Marvel Zombies" trailer, and the wait for an answer is almost over. Before you tuck into the show, make sure to check out Looper's recap video so you're up to date on everything "Marvel Zombies."