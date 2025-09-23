A Gerard Butler Action Thriller With An Incredible Supporting Cast Is Streaming For Free
When debating the most popular action franchises of all time, names like "Rambo," "Terminator," or "John Wick" are commonly thrown around. Well, it might be time to toss the "Has Fallen" series into the mix. If you've never seen the first installment, 2013's "Olympus Has Fallen," or you fancy a rewatch of Gerard Butler grunting and beating the common sense out of bad guys, now's the perfect time to do so, as the action blockbuster is currently streaming for free on Tubi.
Directed by genre maestro Antoine Fuqua, "Olympus Has Fallen" is an all-out action affair that sees North Korean terrorists launch an attack on the White House. With U.S. President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart) at risk, it's up to Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) to save the commander-in-chief as well as the rest of the world, because what's an action film without end-of-world stakes? Alongside Butler and Eckhart, the movie sports a stellar cast of supporting players including Morgan Freeman, Rick Yune, Melissa Leo, Angela Bassett, and Dylan McDermott.
At the time of writing, "Olympus Has Fallen" sits at the number six spot on the domestic Tubi charts (via FlixPatrol). That's not too surprising for this crowd-pleaser, which holds a 66% on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. Among its fans includes none other than Robert Downey Jr., who wrote to Butler praising "Olympus Has Fallen."
Will Gerard Butler return for the fourth Has Fallen movie?
Gerard Butler reprised his role as Mike Banning in two sequels, 2016's "London Has Fallen" and 2019's "Angel Has Fallen." However, in 2021, Gerard Butler filed a profit lawsuit against Millennium Films over "Olympus Has Fallen." According to the actor, he was meant to receive a juicy $10 million payday after the film grossed over $170 million at the global box office. However, Butler claimed he hadn't received his slice of the cheddar, considering all he did to make the movie feel real. Two years later, the matter between the two parties was resolved out of court, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
It's good news for fans, because Butler was in talks to return for the fourth entry in the "Has Fallen" series, "Night Has Fallen," and it would have been an awkward situation had a lawsuit still been pending. Regardless, it appears that all systems a go for the sequel. In 2023, Butler revealed further details about "Night Has Fallen" to ComicBook.com. "We have a script for that, but I haven't been working on it at the moment," he said. "We have a really fun idea, it just needs to be developed." Now, the big question is, what comes after "Night Has Fallen"? If it's anything other than "Sky Has Fallen," we'll be disappointed.