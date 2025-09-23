A Gerard Butler Action Thriller With An Incredible Supporting Cast Is Streaming For Free

When debating the most popular action franchises of all time, names like "Rambo," "Terminator," or "John Wick" are commonly thrown around. Well, it might be time to toss the "Has Fallen" series into the mix. If you've never seen the first installment, 2013's "Olympus Has Fallen," or you fancy a rewatch of Gerard Butler grunting and beating the common sense out of bad guys, now's the perfect time to do so, as the action blockbuster is currently streaming for free on Tubi.

Directed by genre maestro Antoine Fuqua, "Olympus Has Fallen" is an all-out action affair that sees North Korean terrorists launch an attack on the White House. With U.S. President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart) at risk, it's up to Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) to save the commander-in-chief as well as the rest of the world, because what's an action film without end-of-world stakes? Alongside Butler and Eckhart, the movie sports a stellar cast of supporting players including Morgan Freeman, Rick Yune, Melissa Leo, Angela Bassett, and Dylan McDermott.

At the time of writing, "Olympus Has Fallen" sits at the number six spot on the domestic Tubi charts (via FlixPatrol). That's not too surprising for this crowd-pleaser, which holds a 66% on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. Among its fans includes none other than Robert Downey Jr., who wrote to Butler praising "Olympus Has Fallen."