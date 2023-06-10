How Gerard Butler Made Sure Olympus Has Fallen Felt Real

Given the fact that Gerard Butler really got ripped to play Leonidas in "300," it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the actor is fully committed to his roles. So, in preparation for his 2013 action thriller "Olympus Has Fallen," Butler intensely researched the people charged with protecting the President of the United States and other high-ranking government officials.

In a 2013 interview with Den of Geek, Butler recalled working with an unnamed Secret Service agent who was so committed that he had the agency's motto tattooed on his gums, as well as another agent named Ricky Jones, who was available to the actor "every second of the day."

"I constantly was going to him and just checking — are my moves, right? Am I looking the right way? And by the way, he was shot in the stomach and almost bled out, and that was engaging terrorists," Butler said.

Butler added for the publication that he spent a lot of time researching the Secret Service and members of the military up close and personal. "One because it's fascinating, and two because the more time you do spend talking to them and the Navy SEALs and all the people around you, the more you get into that headspace and the more you start to understand who they are, what they do, how they operate."