Gerard Butler's Infamous Olympus Has Fallen Profit Lawsuit & Settlement Explained

It's not every day that a movie star sues the production company behind one of their biggest hits, yet that's exactly what happened with "Olympus Has Fallen."

In 2021, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Gerard Butler, one of the great modern action stars, had filed a lawsuit against production company Millennium Media, formerly Nu Image. In his contract for "Olympus Has Fallen," the actor was owed 10% of the film's net profits. However, over a decade and two sequels later, Butler alleged that he had yet to see a cent from the movie that spawned the "Has Fallen" franchise. "Olympus Has Fallen" made over $170 million at the box office, and Butler's lawsuit argued that Millennium owed him at least $10 million for starring in and producing the film.

After two years, in a follow-up story from The Hollywood Reporter, Butler and Millennium settled out of court, but details of the agreement were not disclosed to the public.