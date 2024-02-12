Why Phoebe Waller-Bridge Really Left Mr. And Mrs. Smith According To Donald Glover

When it was announced that Amazon would reboot the classic 2005 spy flick "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," fans were thrilled to hear that "Fleabag" star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge would join "Atlanta" veteran Donald Glover on the project. However, the Emmy winner left the TV series over apparent creative differences. So what happened?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover and his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Maya Erskine ("PEN15") discussed Waller-Bridge's near-involvement. Erskine, like so many "Fleabag" and "Atlanta" fans, said that she was thrilled when she heard about the collaboration: "I was excited by that union. When it was announced, I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Glover was asked when he realized Waller-Bridge wouldn't be on the show. "I think because we were friends and I really liked Phoebe and we'd worked together ... It's a divorce in a weird way. You're like, 'Oh sh**, this should have worked.' And this is just me, being honest, but I think a good relationship is one where you don't waver from the extremely uncomfortable. And I don't know if we were ever going to get to a place where we could be completely brutal to each other."