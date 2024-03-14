Why Dexter From Netflix's One Day Looks So Familiar

"One Day," Netflix's miniseries leaving viewers in tears, has audiences buzzing — and one of its two lead performers, Leo Woodall, has been in a handful of buzzy projects in the past.

Based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls — which was previously adapted into a movie with Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway in the main roles — "One Day" tells the story of Woodall's Dexter Mayhew and his decades-long relationship with fellow university student Emma Morley, played by Ambika Mod. Though Dexter doesn't feel an immediate romantic interest in Emma — during a graduation ball, the two spend an entire night together on a completely platonic level — they become close friends and stay in touch for years through the ups and downs of their lives.

So why does Woodall look so familiar? The British actor might be young, but he's already racked up several impressive on-screen credits. Here's where you've seen Leo Woodall from "One Day" before.