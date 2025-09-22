A Sydney Sweeney And Ana De Armas Box Office Flop Is Available To Watch At Home Now
Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney may be among Hollywood's hottest stars (with the latter also boasting a prolific commercial career), but, at times, both have struggled finding the right project. Neither are stranger to box office and critical duds like "Ghosted" and "Madame Web." In 2025, the dynamic duo teamed up with Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby for yet another cinematic misfire that's finally available for digital download on Amazon and Apple TV+, among others.
Helmed by Ron Howard and written by Noah Pink, "Eden" is based on the remarkable true story of a small group of Germans in the late 1920s who embark on a journey to the Galapagos Islands in search of freedom and opportunity. At the center is Dr. Friedrich Ritter (Law) and Dore Strauch (Kirby), a couple who believe that modern society has corrupted the soul and seek a new island paradise to create their own idyllic society, alongside Heinz and Marget Wittmer (Daniel Bruhl and Sydney Sweeney). Their small community becomes the target of Eloise (de Armas), a ruthless baroness who seeks to take control of the settlers for her own perverse desires.
A mix of sexy thrills and survivalist spills, "Eden" was met with mixed reviews from critics, but audiences loved the film to the tune of a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. The New York Times agreed with audiences, applauding the film for "erotic shenanigans galore, and ... harrowing acts of violence."
Another Ana de Armas thriller flop is also now available to watch at home
2025 was a big year for actor Ana de Armas. In addition to "Eden," de Armas also headlined the "John Wick" spin-off, "Ballerina," which arrived in June. While considered one of the summer's biggest box office flops, making only $137.1 million on an estimated $90 million budget, the film went over well with critics and its Len Wiseman even envisions plans for a sequel.
Set between the events of the third and fourth "John Wick" films, "Ballerina" introduces us to another dangerous mankiller named Eve Macarro. The orphaned daughter of two Russian mercenaries, Eve is rescued by Winston Scott (Ian McShane) of the Continental, the hotel that services the world's most elite assassins. After being trained as an assassin by the Ruska Roma, who use ballet as a cover for their activities, Eve sets out on a mission of vengeance against those responsible for her father's death.
A first-rate action thriller that puts its new hero at the center of the "John Wick" universe, "Ballerina" is a treat for fans seeking guns-blazing, fist-flying martial arts action with a sexy flair courtesy of Ana de Armas. As of this writing, it is available for digital download and is likely to hit streaming by the end of the calendar year. If you love action and Ana de Armas, "Ballerina" isn't to be missed — because she might be pressing pause on action roles for a while.