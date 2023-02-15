Ana De Armas Wants To Press Pause On Taking Action Roles After Ballerina

Since the release of the film that started it all in 2014, the "John Wick" franchise has absolutely exploded in popularity. Not only is the title character — as portrayed by Keanu Reeves — now well-known around the world, but each sequel has been met with resounding fanfare. Therefore, so long as this trend keeps up, we can likely expect more direct sequels in the years to come, but that's not all. Plans are in place for the world of John Wick to be expanded upon via spin-off media as well.

While "The Continental," which focuses on the titular assassin and hitman-filled hotel, will hold things down on the television front, "Ballerina" will take the movies by storm. Set between the events of the third and fourth "John Wick" movies, the feature will center on the ballerina-assassin Rooney (Ana de Armas) — a role previously held by Unity Phelan in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" — as she hunts down those who killed her family. Len Wiseman will sit in the director's chair and co-write alongside Shay Hatten and Emerald Fennell.

Once the credits roll, don't expect Ana de Armas to reprise the role of Rooney any time soon. According to her, she will more than likely pump the brakes on action roles post-"Ballerina."