When Art Imitates Death: Actors Who Died Just Like Their Fictional Characters

As Benjamin Franklin famously wrote, "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." While many actors are immortalized through their work on the stage and screen, they are no exception to this rule. What you may not know is that some actors have met the exact same fate as one of the characters they played, whether they died in an accidental shooting, passed away from the same illness, or simply had the misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. We've all heard of art imitating life, but this is something even more rare: Art imitating death.

From up-and-coming actors who were on the cusp of taking the movie industry by storm to glamorous stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, the following actors all died in the same way their characters did.