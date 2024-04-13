A Female James Bond Was Considered Before Sean Connery Was Cast As 007

We still don't know which actor will step into the role of James Bond next. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been heavily rumored to replace Daniel Craig as 007, but as of now, no official announcement has been made. Regardless of who takes on the role for the next stretch of Bond films, we know it will be a man. "Bond is male," franchise producer and co-owner Barbara Broccoli told The Guardian in 2018. "He's a male character. He was written as a male and I think he'll probably stay as a male. And that's fine. We don't have to turn male characters into women. Let's just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters."

While Broccoli seems set on keeping Bond's gender static for the foreseeable future, that wasn't always a guarantee. Before Sean Connery was even cast to kick off the 007 film franchise, there were major considerations about casting a woman in the role. IndieWire reported on an upcoming biography from author Nicholas Shakespeare entitled "Ian Fleming: The Complete Man," which chronicles the life of James Bond's creator. In the book, it's explained that many performers were considered to play 007 in "Dr. No," including Oscar-winning actress and all-around Hollywood legend Susan Hayward.

Ultimately, we got Sean Connery instead. Still, it's interesting to think about how the series might have been forever altered had Bond been played by a woman in the '60s.