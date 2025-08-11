Who Plays Aunt Gladys In Weapons? Here's Why The Actress Looks So Familiar

Contains light spoilers for "Weapons"

Ever since we first heard rumblings about Zach Cregger's second solo directorial debut "Weapons," audiences and fans of Cregger's 2022 horror hit "Barbarian" have been wondering what the former sketch comedian had up his sleeve. Turns out, "Weapons" was bigger, better, and more ambitious than "Barbarian," and in many ways, that comes down to the movie's central cast. Cregger takes a cue from Paul Thomas Anderson's 1999 film "Magnolia" and tells the story of "Weapons" — a story that centers around 17 children vanishing at 2:17 in the morning with no obvious or apparent explanation — throughout vignettes focused on six character. First we have teacher Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), who taught the third grade class of children that disappear save for one, followed by grieving dad Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), inept cop Paul Morgan (Alden Ehrenreich), struggling addict James (Austin Abrams), the well-meaning but ineffectual school principal Marcus Miller (Benedict Wong), and Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher), the only child from Justine's class who didn't run gently into that good night.

As it turns out, the mystery in "Weapons" centers around both Alex and his "aunt," the mysterious and bizarre Gladys (an absolutely astoundingly transformed Amy Madigan). Gladys, who is either Alex's aunt or great-aunt (depending on when you ask her), is a genuinely terrifying figure who barely appears in the promotional material for "Weapons," keeping Madigan and Gladys' absolutely wild look a huge secret (to great effect). We won't get too much into the weeds where Gladys is concerned, so you'll have to check out "Weapons" for yourself if you wat to know more ... but where have you seen Madigan before? Considering that Madigan has been a star on the big and small screen since 1981, you've probably seen a handful of her performances ... but might not have recognized her fully under Gladys' upsetting makeup.