Weapons' Only Major Flaw Is This Overdone Trope

Contains spoilers for "Weapons"

Zach Cregger's mystery-horror film "Weapons" is a breakout hit, blowing critics and moviegoers away with its shocking twists, evocative themes, and skillfully deployed scares. Audrey Fox's review of "Weapons" for Looper explains many of the film's strengths that turned it into an instant sensation. However, as great as the movie is at creating an intentional sense of unease, there is one issue with it that has been causing discomfort for less intentional reasons: The two most brutal and gory death scenes involve the film's only two openly gay characters, fitting into the much-loathed "bury your gays" trope.

The characters in question are Marcus Miller (Benedict Wong), the school principal, and his husband Terry (Clayton Farris). When Gladys (Amy Madigan), the film's villain, visits them at their house and does her witchcraft, Marcus is turned into a "weapon," vomiting black goo onto Terry and repeatedly headbutting him until his skull caves in. Gladys then sends the weaponized Marcus after Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), the third grade teacher he'd placed on leave. Marcus gets his own head smashed up by an oncoming car, complete with brains and other viscera oozing out.

Terry and Marcus are not the only characters to die in "Weapons," but their deaths are by far the most painful to watch, between the endless overkill of Terry's murder and the graphic gore of Marcus' accident. While it would be wrong to call the film homophobic in and of itself, it fits an unfortunate pattern in media where gay characters are more often subjected to extreme tragedy than straight ones.