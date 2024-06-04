Spider-Man Producer Reveals The One Thing The Spider-Verse Movies Will Never Do

It can't be understated just how influential the "Spider-Verse" films have become in the field of animation. Not only have the two features released as of publication — "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and the creator of a huge Marvel first, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" — pushed the visuals of the medium forward, but they've legitimized animation in the eyes of countless moviegoers as more than a medium for children. However, despite the franchise's apparent lack of limits, there's one thing it will never do ... and that's pulling from the growing well of artificial intelligence.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), "Spider-Verse" producer Chris Miller shared that the franchise will never implement AI. "There is no generative AI in Beyond the Spider-Verse and there never will be. One of the main goals of the films is to create new visual styles that have never been seen in a studio CG film, not steal the generic plagiarized average of other artists' work," he wrote. This comes after Sony Pictures chief executive Tony Vinciquerra mentioned that the studio was looking into the use of generative AI. Naturally, many were concerned that the upcoming "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" and the many Spider-Man spin-offs coming after "Across the Spider-Verse" would use such technology.

Keeping AI away from the "Spider-Verse" saga is good for a myriad of reasons, and Miller and his team are right to be openly critical of it. Now, one can only hope the working conditions of the animators Miller and company are trying to protect improve going forward.