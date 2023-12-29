How The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Die (And Who Kills Them)

In "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2," the story heartbreakingly flashes back to the beginning of the end for the titular team. After the truce between the Foot Clan and the Hamato Clans is broken, the ninja organization ambushes the Turtles. As a result, Master Splinter is gravely wounded. While every Turtle is upset, Raphael is desperate to get revenge and goes alone at night to kill as many Foot Clan ninjas as he can with the goal of reaching and taking out the adopted daughter of Shredder and their leader, Karai.

Raphael mows down many Foot Soldiers, being significantly injured in the process, but continues to fight and make his way through them to get to Karai. The pair battle, each getting deadly blows in before Karai knocks them into the water. It's there, they both stab each other with Raphael sinking to the bottom as his twin sai floats away from him. Raphael dies but seriously injures Karai, putting her in a coma and ultimately setting in motion her son Hiroto taking her place in the future.

Raphael's anger foolishly puts him in a battle he could never win. Teaming up with his brothers to get revenge for the attack injuring Splinter would have been a much better way to try to stop Karai and the Foot Clan. However, blinded by rage, Raphael went out swinging, killing as many evildoers as possible before reaching Karai and ending her reign as the Foot Clan's leader— even if she survives the encounter.