TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Ending Changes Everything About The Turtles

Many heroes struggle to keep a good rep on the turf they're sworn to protect. Batman, Spider-Man, and those other notable mutants, the X-Men, have all fought to be accepted as the heroes they're trying to be. Thanks to the reporting of April O'Neill (Ayo Edibiri), the Turtles have managed to do it in one film, but will this make things more difficult than anticipated?

During their time as sub-dwelling heroes hiding in the shadows, the only person they had to explain themselves to was Splinter. What are they going to do now that they're in school? Bail out of a science test halfway through because there's a bank robbery in progress? Nip home to get their weapons when duty calls? These characters have always been devoted to the way of the ninja and taking a stealthy approach. That doesn't look to be the case anymore, and when the Turtles return for the recently greenlit "TMNT" series on Paramount+, it sets up a strange new sandbox for our heroes to play around in.

With that eventual transition to television, does that mean that the Shredder, who's teased in the mid-credits scene of the movie, will be dropping in to cause trouble? Or could some new enemies be on the horizon? Whoever they are, they'll have to appear pretty soon because, thanks to another unique turn with these Turtles, iconic foes are now friends, which switches things up dramatically.