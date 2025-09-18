5 Reasons A Paramount-Warner Bros Merger Could Wreck Hollywood Forever

Until its merger with Disney was finalized in 2019, 20th Century Fox released between 11 and 25 films in wide release every year of the 21st century. Since the Disney merger, 20th Century Studios' theatrical output has been reduced to between three and five movies per year (six in 2025 if you count its copyright holder status on "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"). Fox's CG animation studio Blue Sky got shut down. The arthouse branch Searchlight has experienced similar reductions, with only three films released theatrically in 2025. Some of this can be blamed on sending more movies straight to streaming, but the fact of the matter is when two different movie studios become one, they're not gonna make as many films as they did before.

Going from six major studios in Hollywood to just five has already been hard on theaters. Going from five to four would be disastrous. After some years of struggle amidst the Discovery merger, Warner Bros. has finally had a consistent string of theatrical success stories this year, releasing films hugely popular with critics ("One Battle After Another"), general audiences ("Minecraft"), and both ("Sinners"). Paramount hasn't had the same success this year, but it's still made valuable contributions to the theatrical landscape with comedies like "The Naked Gun" and crowd-pleasers like "Roofman." How many great WB and Paramount films might not even be greenlit in a merged company not willing to spend as much money on risks?