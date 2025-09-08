Roofman Review: Channing Tatum Charms In Bittersweet True Crime Story [TIFF 2025]

As a crazy true crime story about a charismatic yet ethically dubious protagonist that turns into a rom-com in the second act, the recent movie that "Roofman" most immediately brings to mind is Richard Linklater's "Hit Man." "Hit Man," however, played fast and loose with the truthfulness of its telling, openly breaking reality for the sake of entertainment. "Roofman," in contrast, seems to stick pretty faithfully to what actually happened, with the humor emerging from how ridiculous what actually happened was. There are some omissions and timeline changes (I don't think "Naruto" hoodies had hit American stores in 2004), but the biggest artistic license might be that the real Jeffrey Manchester did not look like Channing Tatum — the "photos/video of the real people" part of the credits is funny in just how big a Hollywood glow-up everyone got.

Tatum's talents are perfectly suited for the part onscreen. You buy Jeff as a gifted soldier, a buffoonish himbo, and a sexy dad so non-toxic in his masculinity that Leigh initially assumes he's gay, because, well, that's just a description of Tatum's whole screen persona, give or take a Gambit. He even gets to dance a bit, and has a nude scene that's both a great bit of slapstick and something certain segments of the audience will want to carefully freeze-frame for certain reasons. He's funny and appealing, but also carries the sadness that Jeff's story ultimately leaves the viewer with.

With a great ensemble of actors all around, Kirsten Dunst is a particular standout as Leigh, the cheerful down-to-Earth single mom charmed and tricked by Jeff. Their relationship is his hope at some sort of normality amidst his decidedly not normal life, and you want good things for both of them together. The tragedy is that Jeff's emphasis on "things" continues to put him at further and further risk of being caught. He tries to steal-slash-gift his way into the approval of Leigh's daughters — an emotional substitute for the daughter he first stole for but can no longer speak to — even when his personality could do the trick without showers of presents. People will have different opinions on the line between which of his crimes could be considered tragic necessities for him to be presentable at all versus which ones are just ridiculous excess.