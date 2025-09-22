Brittany Snow Landed Her Hairspray Role In A Truly Unique Way

Brittany Snow is somewhat of an underrated teen icon. She's previously starred in beloved films for young adults like "John Tucker Must Die" and "Pitch Perfect," the latter of which became a franchise because of its popularity. She's not unfamiliar with dramatic roles, though; she's guest starred on "Law & Order: SVU" and is currently turning heads in the scandalous Netflix series "The Hunting Wives."

On the heels of the latter's success, Snow has been reminiscing about her most iconic roles in media interviews. She even spoke with Variety (via crossword puzzle) about her experiences with her past roles, including the prissy teen idol Amber Von Tussle in 2007's "Hairspray." With her platinum blonde hair and girlish voice, it's hard to imagine someone better suited to play the spoiled princess of "The Corny Collins Show." But, without a stroke of luck in visiting a psychic, Snow's casting in the musical might not have come to be.