Brittany Snow Landed Her Hairspray Role In A Truly Unique Way
Brittany Snow is somewhat of an underrated teen icon. She's previously starred in beloved films for young adults like "John Tucker Must Die" and "Pitch Perfect," the latter of which became a franchise because of its popularity. She's not unfamiliar with dramatic roles, though; she's guest starred on "Law & Order: SVU" and is currently turning heads in the scandalous Netflix series "The Hunting Wives."
On the heels of the latter's success, Snow has been reminiscing about her most iconic roles in media interviews. She even spoke with Variety (via crossword puzzle) about her experiences with her past roles, including the prissy teen idol Amber Von Tussle in 2007's "Hairspray." With her platinum blonde hair and girlish voice, it's hard to imagine someone better suited to play the spoiled princess of "The Corny Collins Show." But, without a stroke of luck in visiting a psychic, Snow's casting in the musical might not have come to be.
A psychic foretold Snow's casting in Hairspray
In the Variety interview, Brittany Snow explained that she actually failed the audition for Amber Von Tussle initially. Her voice cracked during the singing portion, and director Adam Shankman called her afterward with the bad news. Not long after losing the role, however, a memory came back to the actor. Snow said that she recalled two years prior meeting with a psychic who told her she would star in a "huge movie with an iconic beautiful blonde woman." Snow connected the dots to her call with Shankman — he'd mentioned that Michelle Pfeiffer was set to play Amber's mom, the infamous Velma Von Tussle. She then called Shankman back and explained her psychic experience, and he was so tickled by the revelation that he gave her another chance. The rest is history.
That Snow lost the role due to her voice is funny considering her beloved role in "Pitch Perfect." Fans have been clamoring for "Pitch Perfect 4," and Snow said in the same interview that she is equally as hopeful it happens one day. Perhaps another visit to a psychic is in order?