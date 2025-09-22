Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Appeared In A Star-Studded Canceled Game Show

Alan Ritchson is known for playing Jack Reacher in "Reacher," Prime Video's widely popular action series based on books by Lee Child. The show follows Jack as he travels around the United States, helping local authorities solve crimes as he goes. Ritchson's acting career began in 2005 when he started playing Aquaman in "Smallville," portraying the superhero in several episodes until 2010. That year, he took on a main role in "Blue Mountain State," starring as linebacker Thad Castle for three seasons in the football sitcom. Movie fans might also recognize him as Gloss from "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," as Raphael in 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," as Agent Aimes in "Fast X," or as Anders Lassen in "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

However, a decade before he became the action star he is today, the actor was on "I Can Do That," a one-season competition series that pitted celebrities against each other as they tried to recreate iconic performances from musicians, magicians, and more, all with the help of a partner and the original performer.