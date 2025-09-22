Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Appeared In A Star-Studded Canceled Game Show
Alan Ritchson is known for playing Jack Reacher in "Reacher," Prime Video's widely popular action series based on books by Lee Child. The show follows Jack as he travels around the United States, helping local authorities solve crimes as he goes. Ritchson's acting career began in 2005 when he started playing Aquaman in "Smallville," portraying the superhero in several episodes until 2010. That year, he took on a main role in "Blue Mountain State," starring as linebacker Thad Castle for three seasons in the football sitcom. Movie fans might also recognize him as Gloss from "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," as Raphael in 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," as Agent Aimes in "Fast X," or as Anders Lassen in "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."
However, a decade before he became the action star he is today, the actor was on "I Can Do That," a one-season competition series that pitted celebrities against each other as they tried to recreate iconic performances from musicians, magicians, and more, all with the help of a partner and the original performer.
Alan Ritchson showed off his musical skills
"I Can Do That" followed six contestants as they did their best to mimic popular performances under the guidance of the people who made it famous. Alan Ritchson competed against Nicole Scherzinger, a member of the Pussycat Dolls; Joe Jonas, one of the Jonas Brothers; Cheryl Burke from "Dancing with the Stars"; comedian Jeff Dye; and singer/actor Ciara. Each week, the contestants were paired up to complete a performance and were awarded points based on who did the best job of replicating the original.
While Ritchson auditioned for "American Idol" in the early 2000s, he never made it on to the show as a contestant, so "I Can Do That" gives his fans a chance to see his singing and dancing skills. His best performance was actually during the first week with Scherzinger, when the two recreated a performance by AiRealistic, an aerial theater company. Later in the season, audiences can see him paired with Jonas to mimic the Blue Man Group and recreate an "America's Got Talent" act with Ciara. The actor didn't win the series — that honor went to Scherzinger — but he did place fourth with a total of 14 points.