Jason Statham's 2025 Action Movie Written By Sylvester Stallone Is A Prime Video Favorite

Sylvester Stallone is one of the longest-running action stars in Hollywood, with too many iconic movie roles to count. Jason Statham, meanwhile, remains one of the few action heroes who can still draw a crowd on name alone. Their recent team-up, 2025's "A Working Man," blew everyone away at the box office, and it's currently tearing it up on Amazon Prime Video, having climbed to the top of the streamer's movie charts. Stallone supplied the script and Statham stars as a gung-ho, blue-collar hero who used to be a Royal Marine Commando.

"A Working Man" is a movie that seems written specifically for Statham, an actor who has perfected the persona of a downtrodden, everyman hero out to serve painful justice to those who deserve a beating. He stars in the film as Levon Cade, a man whose past was anything but pleasant and who has resigned himself to the quiet life of a construction worker. But when a gang of criminal miscreants abducts the daughter of his boss, Cade decides to embrace his inner demons once more to mete out punishment to a group of twisted kidnappers.

Sure, we've seen many movies like this before: An ex-military man who is forced back into a life of violence when a horrific crime hits his doorstep. Heck, Statham himself just recently starred in a similar film, "The Beekeeper." That turned out to be one of Statham's best films, and "A Working Man" is right up there among the Brit's best big screen outings, boasting a stellar script from Stallone and another tour-de-force performance from Statham. In short, if you love a down-and-dirty action thriller and you're a Prime Video subscriber, it's time to jump on the "A Working Man" bandwagon.