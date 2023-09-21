Sylvester Stallone Is The Actual Villain Of The Expendables Franchise

"Expend4bles" has been a long time coming. In fact, most people assumed the franchise was dead after "The Expendables 3" tanked at the box office, which subsequently led to Sylvester Stallone briefly walking away from the movie series that he manufactured in the first place. Truthfully, though, maybe an "Expendables" blockbuster without Stallone isn't the worst idea in the world.

Stallone is a great action star whose presence is welcome in most movies. In an ideal world, he'd be part of the "Expendables" saga — but without interfering too much. In reality, he has a history of derailing productions, beefing with colleagues, and generally being a headache on certain projects — and some of these habits are particularly evident in this franchise. In the grand scheme of things, the "Expendables" saga is a missed opportunity that fails to live up to its potential, and Stallone's influence is a contributing factor in the underwhelming movies we've been exposed to thus far.

"Expen4bles" might be the movie that gets this franchise back on track, but previous entries have given viewers an idea of what to expect from these adventures. With Stallone having so much input over the proceedings, the "Expendables" saga will always be creatively restricted. With that in mind, let's examine Stallone's track record of refusing to compromise, and discuss how it has impacted this particular action franchise.