A Marvel Actor Didn't Know What The MCU Was When They Joined Their Disney+ Series

While there used to be only the vaguest of connections between the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Marvel TV shows that ran concurrent with it, that all changed with the MCU shows on Disney+. There is no doubt that they officially figure into the MCU timeline, making even actors who only appear on one of those shows official members of the MCU. Recently, actor Emily Hampshire was welcomed into that ever-growing club of MCU actors when she joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series "Vision Quest," which is said to be not only a follow-up to "WandaVision" but also "Agatha All Along."

There was just one small problem when Hampshire first learned she'd be part of the MCU: She had no idea what that actually meant. Certainly she was aware of Marvel movies and TV shows, given that she is a human being that has lived on planet Earth over the last 20 years. She probably even heard or read the acronym "MCU" a couple of times. But that doesn't mean she knew what it stood for. She told etalk, "When I first got this job, which I couldn't talk about for a year, which was very difficult, my lawyer had said to me: 'Oh, now you're in the MCU'. And I had to look up what MCU meant."