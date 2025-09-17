An Oscar-Winning War Movie With A Disturbing Ending Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon

It didn't take long for Hollywood to start making films about the conflict in Vietnam, and it became quite the crowded subgenre in the second half of the 1970s and well into the 1980s. Now, when one thinks of Vietnam war movies, the first that come to mind are typically "Apocalypse Now," "Platoon," and "Full Metal Jacket."

Sometimes unfairly overlooked in that discussion, however, is "The Deer Hunter," the 1978 Vietnam war drama that stars Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, and John Savage as three soldiers who are taken prisoner and are forced to play dangerous games for the cruel amusement of their captors. In addition to the movie winning Best Picture at the 1979 Oscars, Walken took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in the film, winning alongside Michael Cimino for Best Director. The movie also scored wins for sound and editing.

It's one of those great movies that you'll never want to watch again, due in no small part to its disturbing ending that involves a fateful round of Russian roulette. We won't spoil it in case you haven't seen it, but you definitely should — especially before it leaves Netflix at the end of September.