The Ending Of The Deer Hunter Explained

"The Deer Hunter" is a movie about heartbreak: of war and men under pressure, and of a friendship lost when it was supposed to last forever. This 1978 Vietnam War epic follows a group of working-class buddies as they leave the steel mills of Clairton, Pennsylvania behind for the rivers of Vietnam. The young men go to war looking for excitement, but they come back forever changed.

Directed by Michael Cimino, the much-awarded and controversial film stars Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, John Savage, and Meryl Streep. In his four-star review, Roger Ebert called it "one of the most emotionally shattering films ever made," and part of that devastation is due to the fact so much time is spent with the characters before they ship out. The movie clocks in at just over three hours, and yet the first helicopter isn't heard for almost an hour.

One of Hollywood's first attempts at reckoning with the then-recent Vietnam War, "The Deer Hunter" was loved and hated in equal measure, and its production became the stuff of legend. The movie is as powerful as it is notorious, especially in its final round of Russian roulette, and there's plenty to unpack. Read on as we explain the ending of "The Deer Hunter."